Dec. 23, 2019 08:15PM EST

How Remittances Will Inspire Positive Change Back Across Africa this Holiday Season

WorldRemit breaks down how this common practice of giving contributes to the wellbeing of our communities back home.

Sending remittances back home this holiday season is important to many immigrants in the US and around the world. In some cultures; people are taught that when you 'succeed', it's important to give back to the people and community that helped you. Sending back money is often perceived as an investment of a special kind — one that not only handles basic family needs but, positively contributes to the social and economic wellbeing of the receiving community. This practice of giving is reflected in the cultural expectations and practice of sending remittances to family and friends across Africa, especially during the holidays.

Money that is sent back home is used for everyday necessities such as food, clothing, housing, education and to fund festive occasions such as Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

Establishing Financial Inclusion and Improving Standard of Living

Financial inclusion is important for sustaining the livelihoods of people back home however this requires access to basic financial services that are affordable and convenient. Remittances lift millions of people and households out of poverty by improving living standards, as well as decreasing the demand for government services. This can help families and individuals on the road to financial independence, savings and investment.

Inclusive finance provides a secure place to keep money, accumulate assets and promotes a sense of dignity regardless of social standing or economic status. All of this can be made possible through the remittances sent by Africans in the diaspora. Credit constraints of unbanked households in poor rural areas can be eased by remittances as it can also facilitate asset accumulation, promote financial literacy and reduce poverty.

Through the WorldRemit platform, senders of remittances can do so digitally (cashless). It's as easy as sending a text message, making the process convenient and affordable to both the sender and the receiver.

Improve Education

There is a connection between remittances and investment in education. Remittance flows have a positive impact on the level of educational investment in children leading to more educated and therefore more stable and empowered families and communities. With the remittances sent back home, the number of children being enrolled in schools increases and the children being forced to stop going to school due to lack of funds or forced into menial labour decreases.

In addition, remittances can help children stay in school even if the funds are not being used specifically for educational investment. When families don't have to worry about making ends meet, children are more likely to finish their education.

Contribution to Employment and Entrepreneurship

One of the major characteristics of developing countries is the high unemployment rates amongst its population. Remittances provide capital to small entrepreneurs and therefore increases entrepreneurship. This is essential because countries that receive a large amount of remittances often have inadequate access to credit for vast portions of the population. While most remittances are used to pay for family consumption, many Africans in the diaspora use part of their earnings to set up businesses in their home country, which in turn provides jobs and employment opportunities.

By providing a solution that would make it easy to send money digitally (cashless), saving time and money in the process, remittances can be sent more conveniently and in larger amounts contributing to reducing unemployment challenges by creating more business and job opportunities.

An Effective Way to Send Money

To positively contribute back home, Africans in the diaspora need to be able to send money conveniently, securely and in the most cost effective way. The answer is to send digitally via the web or an app from their phones-, this not only saves time and money but results in reduced transaction fees. With the cost of remittance transfers drastically reduced by companies like WorldRemit, more money can be sent to improve the lives and livelihood of people back home.

To completely remove any barrier from sending this Christmas, WorldRemit is currently offering new customers zero fees on their first three transfers when they send money with us. All you need to do is use the code: "3FREE" when making payment. It's super simple to sign up and you can start sending money in minutes. See www.worldremit.com/3FREE for more details (T&Cs apply).
Tips for Sending Money Home this Festive Season

WorldRemit shares tips on the best ways to transfer money from the United States to Africa and beyond.

At WorldRemit, our customers send money home all year round but the volume of transfers increases significantly during seasonal holidays.

December is a peak period for transfers from the US to countries in Africa, as Africans in diaspora send money to their friends and family to celebrate Christmas and plan for the New Year. Africa is WorldRemit's largest region, accounting for over 50% of all transfers with top receiving markets as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, South Africa and Uganda.

It is rewarding and exciting to be able to send money to support loved ones, but we understand it can also be a stressful time due to the holidays, financial decision-making for the New Year and last minute expenses. With this in mind, we've created a list of tips to make the whole process that little bit easier.

Plan ahead

Whether you send money home on a regular basis or only during the Christmas and New Year season, it is always best to prepare a budget and plan ahead as much as you can. There are many budget tracking apps that can help you get your finances in check!

Identifying the financial goals of your family in the US and your loved ones at home will help you calculate how much money to set aside on a regular basis. Regularly saving money ahead of time alleviates unnecessary stress and the potential financial strain of a last minute dash to accumulate the necessary funds to send to your family and friends.

Create a plan paying close attention to your sending pattern. How often do you send money home? And how much do you typically send? These are just two of the questions you should ask yourself when creating a plan. Once you know the answer to these questions, you can set aside a monthly budget specifically for your remittances so, when the time comes to transfer money, you already have the funds available and ready to be sent.

Keep an eye out for the best offers

Take advantage of the best promotions when sending money home. At WorldRemit, we are currently offering new customers zero fees on their first three transfers when they send money with us. All you need to do is use the code "3FREE" when making payment. It's super simple to sign up and you can start sending money in minutes. See www.worldremit.com/3FREE for more details (T&Cs apply).

Do your research to stay safe

Always do your research about money transfer providers before signing up. Online money transfers are safer than offline cash-based methods because they leave a digital audit trail, making it easier to track unusual patterns and spot potential fraud.

WorldRemit is licensed by government regulators around the world, so you can be sure we meet the highest possible standards. All customer personal data that is shared with us is treated securely in compliance with strict local data protection regulations, and there are teams, processes, and procedures installed behind the scenes working hard to keep our customers (and their hard-earned money) safe.

Save time by sending online

Online money transfers save customers time as they do not have to travel to a money transfer agent to send money home. With WorldRemit, you can send money 24/7 in just a few taps from a smartphone, leaving you with more time for the rest of your festive preparations!

To make life easier for money transfer recipients, we also offer a variety of pay-out options - including bank transfer, cash collection and mobile airtime top-up - so you can choose to send money home in the way that works best for your friends and family. What's more, we offer notifications for both you and your recipient when a transfer has been sent and received to offer peace of mind and keep you connected.

Happy holidays and happy transfers!
Walshy Fire Photo: RAHIM FORTUNE

Interview: Walshy Fire On Reconnecting Africa and the Caribbean through The Sound Of Rum

A conversation with the Jamaican born DJ/Producer and Bacardi Sound Of Rum curator who's worked with Mr Eazi, Vanessa Mdee, Ice Prince and Runtown.

Sponsored content from Bacardi

"If we aren't talking about growth, positivity and good energy in the opportunities that we have, then we're wasting our opportunities" Walshy Fire says. "It's about helping move the culture forward - which is what I want to do". The artist, born Leighton Paul Walsh, recently released his Afrobeats and dancehall-fusing debut solo album, ABENG, after achieving global success as one third of supergroup Major Lazer and producing standout hits such as Koffee's "Toast".

popular
EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP via Getty Images.

Sudan Has Launched an Investigation into Crimes Committed During the Darfur Conflict

The state prosecutor says the investigation will focus on "cases against former regime leaders."

Tagelsir al-Heber, Sudan's state prosecutor, has announced the country's investigation into crimes committed during the Darfur conflict under former President Omar al-Bashir, BBC reports.

The conflict and subsequent crimes committed in the Darfur region from 2003 left around 300,000 people dead and 2.5 million people displaced, France24 adds. Warrants for al-Bashir's arrest were launched by the International Criminal Court (ICC) both in 2009 and 2010 on genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity charges. He has yet to be extradited to face trial for those charges.

Egypt's Second Netflix Original Is Set to Star Satirical Puppet Abla Fahita

The popular character will try her hand at a scripted series that chronicles her path to stardom.

Netflix's continued effort to commission more originals from the continent has yielded another series from Egypt in development, Deadline reports.

The streaming platform is set to produce a comedy drama in collaboration with popular satirical puppet Abla Fahita, production company OKWRD, ASAP Productions and Amin El Masri as executive producer. This will be the second Netflix original to come from the country.

The show will chronicle Fahita's journey to stardom and how her life was turned upside down following it. Deadline notes that this will be the first time the character will be acting in a scripted series.

