xenophobia
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
May. 17, 2021 11:06AM EST
Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images.

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against xenophobia outside of the main gate of the South African High Commission which was shut down to avert reprisal attacks in Abuja, on September 5, 2019. - South Africa said on September 5, 2019 it had temporarily closed its diplomatic missions in Nigeria following violence against South African businesses carried out in reprisal for attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg.

South Africa's Latest Xenophobic Attacks Target Somali Nationals

The latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa have already left 13 Somali nationals dead in Khayelitsha this past Saturday.

At least 24 Somali nationals have reportedly been killed since January of this year according to the Somali Community Board of South Africa (SCBSA). The deaths have been a result of xenophobic violence specifically targeting Somali business owners situated in various townships across South Africa. This past Saturday alone, 13 Somali nationals were reportedly killed in Site B of Khayelitsha, Western Cape province.

READ: Here is All the Fake News About South Africa's Current Xenophobic Attacks

News24 reports that eleven men, suspected to have been involved in the murders, have since been arrested and taken into police custody. However, the Somali community feels that inaction on the part of the police has contributed to these ongoing murders. According to IOL, the SCBSA alleges that the "unabated extortion of foreign-owned businesses" where Somali business owners are being forced to pay so-called "protection fees" to gangs in the township.

Chairperson of the SCBSA, Amir Sheikh, said the following in a press statement:

"We believe the police failed to take action when this started because things have reached boiling point. This started when there was a lot of looting and spate robbery incidents. Some people offered to provide security in exchange to be paid for protection. A small pocket of opportunistic criminals saw this and used it to extort businesses and that is why we say police gave it room to grow."

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have been an ongoing issue spanning over several years. In 2019, Johannesburg and Pretoria were embroiled in violence against foreign nationals that ultimately led to strained political relations between Nigeria and South Africa, heated exchanges on social media between artists from the two countries, hundreds of foreign nationals displaced and a handful even losing their lives.

From Your Site Articles
politics south africa human rights xenophobia
Interview

Mr. P Sets Out To Blaze His Own Trail With 'The Prodigal'

The veteran afropop star experiments with his own distinctive sound on his solo debut album.

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has reached African music's greatest heights, yet still believes he has something to prove. One half of the superstar afropop duo P-Square, he's had one of the lengthiest and most successful careers in the history of afrobeats. Over the past few years he has recorded and released music as a solo act, following his split from the highly-accomplished group which he formed with his twin brother Paul Okoye. Now with the release of his debut album The Prodigal, he believes it's time to fully take his solo career to the next level.

Performing under the moniker Mr. P, Okoye began his solo career back in 2017 with the single "Cool It Down," and followed up with a string of tracks that included features with the likes of Niniola, Simi, Jamaican singer Nyanda of Brick & Lace, DJ Switch, and more recently Wande Coal. Now, four years later, Mr. P has finally served us with his debut solo album. Over a soundscape of afrobeats, dancehall, R&B, and more, Mr. P makes a daring statement about his personal musical style.

Everything about The Prodigal was intentional. From the timing of the album, to the musical direction and features by his freshly signed P Classic Records artists, Mr. P carefully crafted the album into what he wanted it to be. In an effort to present an independent version of his craft, he took what he termed "the biggest risk of his career" by deviating from the quintessential P-Square sound. And it paid off, he happily testifies.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

5 South African Photo Books to Check Out

Here are some South African photo books on apartheid, jazz and Black life to familiarise yourself with.