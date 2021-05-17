South Africa's Latest Xenophobic Attacks Target Somali Nationals

Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images.

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against xenophobia outside of the main gate of the South African High Commission which was shut down to avert reprisal attacks in Abuja, on September 5, 2019. - South Africa said on September 5, 2019 it had temporarily closed its diplomatic missions in Nigeria following violence against South African businesses carried out in reprisal for attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg.