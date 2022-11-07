Ghana Drill: Yaw Tog Drops New Song and Video For "Aso)den"

The Ghanaian shares a new single called "Aso)den," along with its music video, which was shot in London.
Yaw Tog just released the new single and music video for "Aso)den."
Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, is a Ghanaian rapper whose genre is specifically centered on drill music, which is known in Ghana as Asakaa. He's a trailblazer for the drill music movement in his country and became well known after his viral breakout song "Sore" hit the internet. The renowned song featured other prominent drill artists like O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bad, and quickly became a fan favorite.
Following the UK leg of his recent tour, the Ghanaian native later filmed the new video for "Aso)den" across several London locations, and has now officially released the video.
Yaw Tog's early success opened doors for him to become signed to the Empire record label and also earned him a co-sign and feature from renowned British rapper Stormzy. Later on, Yaw Tog would release an EP called Time, a body of work that consisted of seven critically acclaimed songs that fans praised for its depth and creativity. Although the now 19-year-old toured for a while, he also took some time out of his musical pursuit to finish high school. The Ghanaian drill sensation later returned to the music scene with smash hits like “Sei Mu” and “Sophia,” which were instantly well received. Yaw Tog has already made several appearances on Apple's music charts, and has also been featured on Billboard Italy.
In an earlier interview with Okay Africa,Okay Africa,the Ghanaian rapper talked about his first project and said that he wanted to use the process as a way to introduce people to his talent.
"Well it's my first project called TIME. And the reason why I named it TIME is because it's my time right now, and I'm proving that to the people, you feel me? And I'm exposing the new me to the people," said Yaw Tog "People think I only rap, but I do sing too. So I'm using this project to like expose the new me to the people, to the world like "okay, Yaw Tog raps, Yaw Tog sings too," you see that vibe. That's the main reason why I did this project, basically to tell the people all about me and who I am."
Watch the video for "Aso)den" below.
