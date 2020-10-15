culture
Rufaro Samanga
Oct. 15, 2020 05:43AM EST
YouTube Announces 'Black Voices Fund' for African Creators

The 100 million dollar fund is set to support and amplify the work of Black YouTube creators from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

YouTube recently announced that it has established a 100 million dollar fund dubbed the "Black Voices Fund". According to Between 10 and 5, the fund is reportedly set to support and amplify the work of Black creators and artists from African countries namely Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, in addition to Brazil and the United States.

READ: Struggling Creatives in South Africa's Film & Television Industry to Get Relief

Speaking about the launch of the Black Voices Fund, Alex Okosi, Managing Director of Emerging Markets at YouTube, says the following:

"Our goal is to expand funding to more countries over the course of the next three years. Additionally, we hope to provide a consistent drumbeat of educational training, workshops, and community events to Black creators and artists globally...Along with our commitment to amplify marginalised voices on the content side, we are also investing in product and policy changes that will continue to advance YouTube's mission of giving everyone a voice and showing them the world."

Nairametrics also reports that over the next three years, YouTube's Black Voices Fund will be used for original programming and ensuring Black creators thrive on the social media platform. To apply for the funding, click here.

Since various lockdowns were enforced across the world as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment and creative industries have been hardest hit with artists and creatives attempting to find new ways of making money and staying afloat in the absence of live performances and gigs.

