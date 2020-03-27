coronavirus in africa
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 27, 2020 10:13AM EST
Image courtesy of YouTube.

Reekado Banks pictured above.

YouTube's Online Festival Will Keep You Entertained This Weekend

Reekado Banks, Gigi Lamayne, Asa, Skales and several other African artists are set to perform live this weekend on YouTube's online festival, 'Stay Home #WithMe'.

YouTube has announced its "Stay Home #WithMe" online festival which is set to take place this weekend on March 28th and 29th.

The online festival, which will be free of charge for fans, will host live performances from several African artists including Reekado Banks, Gigi Lamayne, Asa, Skales, Nadia Nakai, Sarz & Wurld and several others.

While the entire world reels from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, artists in particular have been hard hit by social distancing measures. OkayAfrica caught up with several artists to speak about the personal impact of the outbreak on their scheduled performances, studio time and most importantly, their pockets.

At least 46 African countries have confirmed cases of coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases on the continent now stands at over 2400 with at least 60 reported deaths. As a result, many governments have put in place strict travel restrictions, border closures as well as lockdowns of varying severity. Read our updated coverage of coronavirus presence in Africa here.

The music industry also suffered a mighty blow earlier this week with the passing of Cameroonian jazz legend Manu Dibango. Dibango died in a hospital just outside of Paris, France after having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Listen to 10 Essential Manu Dibango Songs

And so with millions of people having to spend an indefinite amount of time indoors, YouTube's "Stay Home #WithMe" festival is the perfect way for fans to reconnect with their favourite artists while providing a much-needed moment of relief to keep the inevitable blues away.

View the full list of artists who are set to perform below. Click here to view the full schedule of performances.

Idahams

Alpha P

Oluwadamilola

Jeff Akoh

Official Broda Shaggi

Skales

Falana

Reekado Banks

Cina Soul

Sarz & World

Bongeziwe Mabandla

Ami Faku

Gigi Lamayne

Nadia Nakai

Timi Dakolo

Bez Idakula

Aṣa

Simi

News Brief
Photo by Annie Risemberg / AFP via Getty Images.

Malians Heading to Voting Polls Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

The Malian government has announced that the parliamentary election scheduled to take place this weekend will continue.

Malians are set to head to the voting polls this coming Sunday in spite of the coronavirus outbreak and a raging jihadist conflict.

AFP reports that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced that the parliamentary election would continue "in scrupulous respect of protective measures."

Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images.

Bobi Wine Releases Song About Coronavirus Outbreak

The Ugandan politician teams up with fellow musician Nubian Li to spread awareness about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ugandan politician Bobi Wine has recently released a song to raise awareness around the growing coronavirus outbreak.

He teamed up with fellow Ugandan musician Nubian Li to spread the message of the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing.

News Brief
youtu.be

Juls Drops New Music Video for 'Soweto Blues' Featuring Busiswa and Jaz Karis

The Ghanaian-British producer heads to South Africa for the music video for the amapiano-inspired track.

Heavyweight Ghanaian-British producer Juls shares his first offering of 2020, and it does not disappoint.

The producer enlists South African music star Busiswa and London's Jaz Karis for the jazz-inflected "Soweto Blues," which also boasts elements of South Africa's dominant electronic sound, Amapiano. The slow-burner features airy vocals from Karis who features prominently on the 3-minute track, while Busiswa delivers a standout bridge in her signature high-energy tone.

"The song dubbed "Soweto Blues" is a song depicting the love, sadness and fun times that Soweto tends to offer its people," read the song's YouTube description. The video premiered earlier today on The Fader. "The energy is amazing, the people are lovely and I've found a second home — especially the vibrancy of Soweto," the producer told The Fader about his trip to Soweto for the making of the video "Jaz Karis is singing a love song, which is symbolic of my new love of Soweto and I'm honoured to have worked with Busiswa whom I have been a fan of for a long time."

Fittingly, the music video sees Juls traveling through the township, taking in its sights and energy. The video, directed by Nigel Stöckl, features striking shots of the popular area and its skilled pantsula dancers.

MUZI Releases ‘Sondela’ Remix Featuring Keys by Chris Martin

Listen to MUZI's 'Sondela Forever' featuring keys by Chris Martin.

"Sondela Forever," the remix to "Sondela" from MUZI's current album ZENO, features keys by Chris Martin. Muzi fell onto Chris Martin's radar after the South African producer and artist released a remix of Coldplay's "Orphans" in 2019.

