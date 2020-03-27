YouTube's Online Festival Will Keep You Entertained This Weekend
Reekado Banks, Gigi Lamayne, Asa, Skales and several other African artists are set to perform live this weekend on YouTube's online festival, 'Stay Home #WithMe'.
YouTube has announced its "Stay Home #WithMe" online festival which is set to take place this weekend on March 28th and 29th.
The online festival, which will be free of charge for fans, will host live performances from several African artists including Reekado Banks, Gigi Lamayne, Asa, Skales, Nadia Nakai, Sarz & Wurld and several others.
While the entire world reels from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, artists in particular have been hard hit by social distancing measures. OkayAfrica caught up with several artists to speak about the personal impact of the outbreak on their scheduled performances, studio time and most importantly, their pockets.
At least 46 African countries have confirmed cases of coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases on the continent now stands at over 2400 with at least 60 reported deaths. As a result, many governments have put in place strict travel restrictions, border closures as well as lockdowns of varying severity. Read our updated coverage of coronavirus presence in Africa here.
The music industry also suffered a mighty blow earlier this week with the passing of Cameroonian jazz legend Manu Dibango. Dibango died in a hospital just outside of Paris, France after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
Listen to 10 Essential Manu Dibango Songs
And so with millions of people having to spend an indefinite amount of time indoors, YouTube's "Stay Home #WithMe" festival is the perfect way for fans to reconnect with their favourite artists while providing a much-needed moment of relief to keep the inevitable blues away.
View the full list of artists who are set to perform below. Click here to view the full schedule of performances.
Idahams
Alpha P
Oluwadamilola
Jeff Akoh
Official Broda Shaggi
Skales
Falana
Reekado Banks
Cina Soul
Sarz & World
Bongeziwe Mabandla
Ami Faku
Gigi Lamayne
Nadia Nakai
Timi Dakolo
Bez Idakula
Aṣa
Simi
- Here's How Artists are Navigating Music Amid Coronavirus Outbreak ... ›
- Glastonbury Moving Forward With Lineup, Despite Coronavirus Fears ›
- Cameroonian Jazz Legend Manu Dibango Dies - OkayAfrica ›
- Legendary Cameroonian Musician, Manu Dibango, Tests Positive ... ›
- Davido Postpones North America Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak ... ›