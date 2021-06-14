politics
News Brief
Zukiswa Zimela
Jun. 14, 2021 07:02AM EST
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President, Republic of Zambia, speaks to the 74th Session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 25, 2019 in New York.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu Collapses During Televised Ceremony

Secretary to Cabinet, Simon Miti confirmed that the head of state experienced sudden dizziness during a commemoration ceremony in Lusaka on Sunday.

"His Excellency the President of The Republic of Zambia Dr Edgar Changwa Lungu, this afternoon experienced sudden dizziness while officiating the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture Ceremony. His Excellency recovered immediately and walked to the official car and returned to his residence at The State House," said Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti in a statement.

This is not the first time the 64-year-old has collapsed during a public engagement. In 2015 President Lungu was rushed to hospital after collapsing during a Women's Day event, according to a report by The Mail and Guardian. After being discharged from Maina Soko Military Hospital in his home country, he was forced to receive specialist treatment in neighbouring South Africa.

According to media reports, President Lungu suffers from a "rare stomach disorder called achalasia and was taken ill in public in 2015 and hospitalised". Zambians have experience with ailing Heads of State. Former President Michael Chilufya Sata died in 2014 while in office due to an undisclosed illness. He had been in London, England receiving medical care for an ongoing sickness.

Zambia is expected to hold general elections in August this year. This, despite the continuing scourge of COVID-19 sweeping the globe. The Electoral Commission of Zambia has expressed concerns on the increasing levels of violence leading up to the elections.

"The Electoral Commission of Zambia has noted with serious concern the escalating campaign violence ahead of the 12th August General Election especially in Lusaka and some selected parts of the country. This vice, if left to escalate, will undermine the credibility of the elections and also stability and peace of the country," it said in a public notice. 2021 General Election – Electoral Commission of Zambia (elections.org.zm)

"The president wishes to assure the general public and all concerned citizens and the international community that he is well and has continued to discharge his duties as Head of State, Government and Commander in chief of the defence force," Miti confirmed.

zambian president edgar lungu defence forces day zambia former president michael chilufya sata secretary to cabinet simon miti 45th defence force day commemoration and investiture ceremony electoral commission of zambia politics
Interview
Supplied

Nana Mensah's 'Queen of Glory' To Screen At The 2021 TriBeCa Film Festival

Ghanaian-American actress, writer and filmmaker Nana Mensah talks tenacity in filmmaking and telling immigrant stories from a joyful perspective.

Much has changed in the time since Nana Mensah first had the idea for her directorial feature debut — a dark comedy about a Ghanaian-American scientist trying to reconcile her family heritage in the wake of her mother's death — and began the Kickstarter in 2014 that would help turn it into a film. It may have taken a few years, but the movie Queen of Glory is now showcasing as part of the TriBeCa Film Festival's 20th edition, with a world premiere set to take place at Hudson River Park on June 15th.

When Mensah began working on the film, she was trying to break into an industry that lacked roles for complex, conflicted characters — particularly for Black women. So, she co-founded a production company with her friend Anya Migdal to create those very kinds of projects. She has since forged a solid stage and screen career, with roles in Netflix's Bonding and 13 Reasons Why, as well as NBC's New Amsterdam, and in theatrical productions alongside the likes of Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline and Anthony Mackie. Last year she was in Ekwa Msinga's Farewell Amor, as well as Apple's Anthology series Little America, and she'll soon be seen in Netflix's The Chair with Sandra Oh this summer and Kogonada's upcoming film After Yang, with Colin Farrell. Yet through it all, Mensah has never lost sight of finishing her first film project.

She opens up about what it took to get the film from a mere idea to the TriBeCa Film Festival.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Review: Shekhinah Avoids The Sophomore Slump With ‘Trouble In Paradise’

Shekhinah's sophomore 'Trouble in Paradise' is a formidable album that affirms her as a thoughtful and proficient singer and songwriter.