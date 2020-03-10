zamrock
Mar. 10, 2020 09:14AM EST
Zamrock. (Youtube)

There's a New Zamrock Anthology On the Way

Vinyl Me, Please announces the eight-album anthology, The Story of Zamrock—a look into Zambia's 1970s fuzz rock scene.

Zamrock was molded in 1970s Zambia out of a dual influence of Jimi Hendrix's acid guitar and James Brown's funk.

In the last decade, a number of zamrock vinyls, such as Amanaz and WITCH's overlooked classics, have been getting some much-deserved new attention. Vinyl Me, Please is now announcing their own anthology, The Story of Zamrock, which will be on sale March 16.

VMP Anthology: The Story of Zamrock—created in partnership with Now Again Records and Strawberry Rain Music—will dive into the history of this gem-of-a-genre by reissuing eight rare albums from these pioneer Zamrock bands: Witch, Amanaz, 5 Revolutions, Ricky Banda, Ngozi Family, Oscillations, Fireballs, and Crossbones. See the details on the albums underneath.

"Packaged together, but separated out into a month-long experience, VMP Anthology: The Story of Zamrock comes with a 4-episode podcast series, deluxe liner notes booklet, and exclusive access to additional written and video content," adds Vinyl Me, Please.

You can get first access now to The Story of Zamrock ahead of its March 16 drop.

Watch a trailer below.

youtu.be

VMP Anthology: The Story of Zamrock

WITCH's Introduction (Original Private Press Version)

5 Revolutions's Free Man

Amanaz's Africa

Ricky Banda's Niwanji Walwa

Ngozi Family's 45,000 Volts

Oscillations' I Can See It Coming

Fireballs' Unreleased

=Cross Bones' Wise Man

