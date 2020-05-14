zamrock
Video
Music News
May. 14, 2020 11:55AM EST
Photo courtesy of Vinyl Me, Please.

Musi-O-Tunya.

Watch a New Mini-Documentary On The Story of Zamrock

Get to know the musical and political history behind Zambia's much-talked about 1970s fuzz rock sound.

Zamrock was born in 1970s Zambia out of influences from James Brown's funk and Jimi Hendrix's acid guitar.

In recent years, the fuzzed-out and psychedelic Zamrock sound has been turning heads with vinyl reissues from some of its pioneering bands, the latest of which comes in the shape of the Vinyl Me, Please anthology The Story of Zamrock.

Put together in conjunction with with Now Again Records and Strawberry Rain Music, VMP's new Zamrock anthology will consists of eight albums from Witch, Amanaz, 5 Revolutions, Ricky Banda, Ngozi Family, Oscillations, Fireballs, and Crossbones.

VMP is now sharing an exclusive look at the anthology's accompanying mini-documentary The Story of Zamrock! The Zambian Rock Sound 1972-1978, which takes a look at the genesis of the sound, the people behind it, and the sociopolitical events that shaped it. It features rare interviews with members of Amanaz, Oscillations and Crossbones.

Album cover Ngozi Family's '45,000 Volts'Courtesy of Vinyl Me, Please

"The Story of Zamrock! The Zambian Rock Sound 1972-1978 is a snapshot of the social and political backdrop of Zambia's rock music scene in the 1970s... The short film weaves together interviews with nine artists and music industry professionals from the era and provides anecdotal insights into the creation and production processes of Zambia's burgeoning 1970s recording industry," VMP tells OkayAfrica.

"The Story of Zamrock puts a face to some of Zambian rock's most cherished songwriters, presenting interviews with surviving members of Amanaz for the very first time and introducing the eccentric A&R executive Billie David Nyati of the independent Zambia Music Palour label. Also featured are Zambia's first female recording artist Violet Kafula of Crossbones and physically challenged guitar wizard Victor Kunda Kasoma of Oscillations," VMP explains. "Eschewing voiceovers or academic exposition, the short documentary is a refreshing insider window onto one of the 20th century's most compelling outsider rock scenes."

Watch our premiere of the new Zamrock mini-doc below.

VMP Anthology: The Story of Zamrock Mini-Documentary www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
video premiere zambia zambian rock zamrock
Still taken from YouTube.

The 11 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring M.anifest, Kwesta, Little Simz, Brian Eno and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Simphiwe Dana's New Album 'Bamako' Lays Bare Her Musical Ingenuity

"I am kind of a genius," says the South African artist about her exquisite new album, an Afro-fusion extravaganza featuring the legendary Salif Keita.