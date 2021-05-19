Zu. Dabbles In Amapiano On New Track 'Emini nasebusuku', Featuring Hip-Naughtic Sean
South African afrosoul singer Zu. has made a revolutionary turn with her new single 'Emini Nasebusuku' which comes ahead of her upcoming experimental EP Ndim Netshomi Zam.
Enchanting singer Zu., real name Nozuko Mapoma, has released the deep amapiano single "Emini nasebusuku", featuring Hip-Naughtic Sean. The single comes from her upcoming EP Ndim Netshomi Zam, which she has described as the "soundtrack to my inner groove". The afrosoul singer's latest offering reveals a new layer of talent from the vocally-powerful musician. Zu. has declared "Emnini nasebusuku" a celebration of life and victories achieved in these difficult times.
"Emini nasebusuku" is a romantic song about being so bound up in love that you can't sleep at night. The single takes off swiftly from the first beat with drum beats and amapiano keys, which instantly makes this one of the stand-out tracks on the album. In some sections, the track veers off into deep house intertwined with the intonations of afrosoul.
The new single is a teaser of what is to come from Zu.'s highly anticipated Ndim Netshomi Zam EP. Her style is usually an eclectic mix of afropop, afrosoul and funk. However, Zu.'s first amapiano album promises to be different. Fans of the husky-voiced singer are in for a treat as the upcoming album also features guitarist and indie singer Msaki.
Though this is Zu.'s first time stepping into the amapiano spotlight, she has been working in the music industry for the past sixteen years. She once was one half of the poetic musical duo LoveGlori in the early 2010s, and then went on to be the lead singer of the funk and soul band Zuko Collective. She has released three solo projects, with her 2019 album Ndim Nani bagging a South African Music Award nomination for "Best Alternative Album".
The Ndim Netshomi Zam EP is set to drop on Friday, May 21. The release will be followed by an exciting performance with Durban-born jazz singer Zoë Modiga the following day, Saturday, May 22, at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg.
Stream "Emini nasebusuku" featuring Hip-Naughtic Sean on Spotify.
Stream "Emni nasebusuku" featuring Hip-naughtic Sean on Apple Music.