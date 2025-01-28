Moroccan Art Galleries Welcome the World at This Year’s 1-54 Art Fair

"Marrakech is Morocco's window to the international art market," Yasmine Berrada Sounni, Co-founder of Loft Art Gallery, tells OkayAfrica. Traditionally, the country's art scene was centered around Casablanca's wealthy families and the capital, Rabat. However, in recent years, Marrakech has become a destination for people from around the world who appreciate how Morocco reflects its unique cultural intersections in its traditional and contemporary art.

"I think 1-54 reinforced Marrakech becoming the capital of artistic activity in Morocco, "says, founder of Galerie Siniya28 . Since 2018, 1-54 , the first and only fair dedicated to contemporary African art, has held an annual edition in Marrakech. It will soon return from January 30 to February 2, welcoming over 30 exhibitors from 15 countries.

Hadia Temli opened her gallery to allow first-time collectors to understand art, making it more accessible. She is standing next to a painting by Rachid Bouhamidi. Photo courtesy of Galerie Siniya28. Temli is originally from Tangier, where she worked at her father's art gallery. She was one of the first to sense the potential of Marrakech eight years ago and opened Galerie Siniya28 in Gueliz, a neighborhood in the city's modern center. Now, her space has become embedded in a community where culture lovers can go for a gallery walk to learn more about the Moroccan art scene. "[Our] philosophy is to present self-taught as well as Western-trained artists of Moroccan connection or descent," says Temli. At 1-54, her gallery will showcase Rita Alaoui, Rachid Bouhamidi, Abdelmalek Berhiss and Ali Maimoun. These artists represent diverse educational backgrounds within Morocco's art world. While Alaoui and Bouhamidi hold degrees from internationally recognized art schools, Berhiss and Maimoun studied in the School of Essaouira, an informal institution founded by Frederic Damgaard in the late 1980s. Damgaard encouraged young artistic fishermen and farmers to take up paintbrushes — 40 years later, Essaouiran art is in museums and important collections worldwide. "I love this dialogue and to be able to exhibit artists from all different backgrounds," says Temli. "I want to give them the same opportunities. It's what art is all about. It's not because an artist is in a major gallery or has done an amazing degree that makes them worth more than a local one."

Abdelmalik Berhiss 001 - Untitled 2024, 138 x 210 cm Photo courtesy of Galerie Siniya28. In a different part of Marrakech called Sidi Ghanem, MCC Gallery is curating a booth showcasing artists Amine El Gotaibi, Houda Kabbaj and Malika Sqalli. "Kabbaj [uses experimental photography techniques to work] on the memory of plants," says Jihane Mansour, a curator at the gallery. "Now, she works on the marks on stones in the south of Morocco and Mauritania, looking at what time means to us."

Under the Silver Tree, Solo Show of Mo Baala at MCC Gallery. Photo courtesy of MCC Gallery. While 1-54 is held at La Mamounia Hotel and the multidisciplinary DaDA art space, Marrakech-based galleries are hosting additional exhibitions in their spaces. MCC Gallery has been working on Under the Silver Tree by Mo Balaa for nearly a year, and it will be showcased alongside a small laboratory space for emerging artists. "We support projects from the beginning; it's a long-term commitment," says Mansour. "Our exhibitions happen in two or three chapters and stay longer than in other galleries." 1-54 is an essential annual event for MCC Gallery to connect with the African and global art community. "It's a really important annual event for the gallery and the artists, and a time for sharing and dialogue with other Moroccan and African artists," says Mansour. "It moves us to show the best we can do and raise the bar high."

Amine El Gotaibi, Un Accord avec la Laine 8 - Action IV, 2023, Ink applied with wool on paper, 150 x 150 cm. Courtesy of MCC GALLERY. Photo courtesy of MCC Gallery. Casablanca-based Loft Art Gallery, which was named one of the " 10 Galleries That Had a Breakout Year in 2024 " by Artsy, is gearing up for a showcase of Amina Agueznay, Bouchra Boudoua, Samy Snoussi and Nassim Azarzar. "1-54 is always the occasion to show an artist for the first time. It's become a tradition," says Sounni. "When we started 16 years ago, the art scene was very local. Few Moroccan collectors bought Moroccan art almost exclusively," she continues. "Now, Moroccan collectors are open to buying non-Moroccan art, and international institutions are interested in Moroccan artists. There's real motion and excitement around this scene."

In 2024, Loft Art Gallery became the first Moroccan gallery to exhibit at Art Basel. This year, it opened a second space in Marrakech. Photo courtesy of Loft Art Gallery. To be embedded within the history of Moroccan art, Loft Art Gallery initially began by working with artists and founders of the Casablanca Art School, a post-colonial movement that gave Moroccan art an international push in the 1960s and helped turn it into a prolific scene. "It means a lot that this African art fair is located in an African country," says Sounni. She looks forward to Belgian Moroccan photographer Mous Lamrabat's solo show Homesick. "I love seeing the encounter of the artist Mous with the public and the public with his art," she says. "His photography always creates an impact and a reaction, a lot of joy and humor."

Mous Lamrabat, Rouge et Vert (2024). Photo courtesy of Loft Art Gallery. Abla Ababou Galerie, founded by Rabat-based culture journalist turned gallery owner Abla Ababou, will participate in 1-54 for the first time this year. The capital's art scene is relatively small and consists only of a few galleries. "People in Rabat don't buy much art," says Ababou. "I'm fighting every day to defend art and artists. I run many events to get people's attention and appreciation."

With this first participation, Ababou looks forward to opening her circle of collectors beyond the confines of Rabat's art space. Photo courtesy of Abla Ababou Galerie. At 1-54, Ababou's gallery will showcase a selection of works by Hakim Benchekroun, Ilias Selfati, Nourredine Amir and Fatiha Zemmouri. "I love how they work because it's both heritage and contemporary," says Ababou. "It's specifically Moroccan and African. People often forget that Morocco is in Africa."