south african hip-hop
News Brief
Music News
Aug. 15, 2020 02:49AM EST

Listen to A-Reece’s New Single ‘Re$idual $elf Image’ Featuring Ayanda Jiya

A-Reece releases new single 'Re$idual $elf Image' featuring Ayanda Jiya.

A-Reece has finally released new music even if it comes a few days later than fans had assumed it would. After dropping a mysterious trailer two weeks ago, fans were convinced A-Reece was teasing his upcoming project Paradise 2 and that the release date was the 10th of August—a date that appeared on a newspaper in the trailer.

It turns out, it's a single. One that features Reece's frequent collaborator, the R&B/soul singer Ayanda Jiya. "Re$idual $elf Image" is produced by Reece's long-time producer Mash Beatz. For the first two minutes of the song, Reece raps over Mash's keys and a bassline after a hook in which he's assisted by Ayanda Jiya.

The verse reveals an A-Reece who has had a paradigm shift and now has different priorities. He raps:

"Acknowledgement without the accolades/ still I celebrate 'cause any day could be the last day I hear this record play/ My heart is in a better place, my mind is in a different state/ so I don't really care what the records make/ how many lives can this record save?/ how many minds can it liberate?"

This somehow explains A-Reece's recent obsession with The Matrix—he is a different person. A clip from the 1999 sci-fi blockbuster plays between the song's beat-switch. It's taken from the scene in which Morpheus has just inducted Neo into the "real world" and tells him, "Your appearance now is what we call residual self-image."

There is no beat-drop on the song until the last few seconds when a second beat kicks in after Ayanda's mini verse. When he starts rapping again, he is accompanied by a soul sample, again without a proper beat-drop.

A-Reece is clearly not chasing radio airplay with this single which is the third song the Pretoria lyricist has released this year. In January, he released the songs "In Hi$ Image [Exp 1]" and "$elfish [Exp 2]". Both songs, which have since been deleted from Reece's SoundCloud page, had no hooks, just Reece rapping impressively throughout.

Stream "Re$idual $elf Image" on Apple Music.



A-Reece- Residual Self Image www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa hip-hop a-reece ayanda jiya south african music music south african hip-hop
Popular
(Photo by Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images)

Deadly Clashes Between Protesters and Police Erupt in Ivory Coast Following President Ouattara’s Decision to Run For Third Term

Ivory Coast President Alssane Ouattara's announcement to run for a third term has seen several citizens killed in clashes between protesters and security forces.

Four civilians have reportedly died in demonstrations that have seen President Alassane Ouattara's supporters clashing with security forces. An 18 year-old reportedly died in a violent demonstration in the southeastern town of Bonoua, 50km from the economic hub, Abidjan.

Demonstrations by youth oppose Ouattara's re-election campaign stating that his presidential bid is unconstitutional. Ivory Coast's Constitution prohibits Outtara's run for president, but he contests that this law was only approved in 2016 in the middle of his second presidential term and therefore is not applicable.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Daniel Kaluuya to Star In Netflix Adaptation of 'The Upper World' by Femi Fadugba

The upcoming sci-fi film is based on the debut YA novel from Togo-born, Nigerian-British author Femi Fadugba.