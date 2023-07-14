Adekunle Gold, Black Sherif and More to Perform on LL Cool J's AfroCruise Next Spring

Rock The Bells, LL COOL J's renowned hip-hop platform, is teaming up with AfroFuture, a global cultural entertainment platform showcasing African culture, for AfroCruise. Presented by Sixthman, a leader in music cruises and festivals, AfroCruise will embark on its inaugural voyage from March 29 to April 1, 2024. The cruise ship of choice is the Norwegian Pearl, sailing from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.

AfroCruise promises an immersive experience celebrating African and diasporic culture. The event will feature captivating performances by world-renowned artists from the Afrobeats and amapiano genres, like Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Uncle Waffles, Zinoleesky and many others. Attendees will also have the opportunity to partake in special parties hosted by Afrobeats & Brunch, London's Days Like This, Positive Vibes Only (PVO), RNB HouseParty, and the popular No Wahala podcast from New York City's vibrant music scene.

Beyond the music, AfroCruise will indulge guests in a culinary adventure with a friendly Jollof War competition, showcasing various styles of the beloved jollof rice dish, originating from Ghana, Nigeria, and other West African countries. Additionally, a West African Suya Pool Deck BBQ will tantalize taste buds with its delectable flavors. The event will be packed with DJ sets, special workshops, and more.

While aboard the Norwegian Pearl, AfroCruise attendees will have access to an array of incredible amenities. From fully stocked bars to mouthwatering dining options, the cruise ship ensures that every indulgence is catered to. The Pool Deck, equipped with multiple hot tubs, provides a relaxing space to unwind, while the Pearl Club Casino offers entertainment for those seeking a little thrill. Guests can also rejuvenate themselves at the Mandara Spa and stay active at the Body Waves Fitness Center and Sports Court.

As part of the cruise experience, attendees will have the opportunity to explore Nassau, Bahamas, a picturesque destination renowned for its serene beaches, swaying palm trees, and crystal-clear waters.

Additional details about AfroCruise will be unveiled in the coming weeks, building anticipation for this extraordinary celebration of African and diasporic culture.