Afro Nation Festival Set to Make Debut in Lagos, Nigeria, in December 2023

Exciting news for Afrobeats enthusiasts worldwide, the inaugural edition of the world's largest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation, in Nigeria, has officially secured its dates. The event is set to captivate music lovers, promising two unforgettable days of musical magic from December 19 to December 20, 2023.

Afro Nation Festival in Lagos promises to feature an impressive lineup of top-tier artists and electrifying performances. The Festival's Nigerian edition, a homecoming of sorts for the festival to the birthplace of Afrobeats, is set to be the biggest event of its kind in 2023, uniting the diaspora in the heart of Afrobeats.

This announcement was made through the festival's official social media channels today, adding to the anticipation and excitement that has been building up in the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. Afro Nation Festival, which made its debut four years ago in Portugal, has been on an expansion spree, with a highly successful U.S. debut in Miami in May.







Co-Founder of Afro Nation, Adesegun Adeosun Jnr, known as SMADE, shared his sentiments about the decision to bring the festival to Lagos, Nigeria. He stated, "Nigeria is home to numerous international superstars who have propelled Afrobeats into a globally cherished genre. As someone who grew up in Lagos and later spent years promoting African music in London and beyond, this is a full-circle moment for me. Bringing the Afro Nation show back home to Lagos is a dream come true. We can't wait to witness the grandest celebration of African music the world has ever seen!"

