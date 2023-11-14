Afro Nation Portugal Unveils a Star-Studded Lineup

Afro Nation Portugal, an Afrobeats festival, disclosed the initial lineup for its eagerly awaited event slated for June 26th - 28th, 2024, on the coast of The Algarve. The festival, renowned for its exponential growth, showcases an impressive array of talent that guarantees yet another extraordinary year of unparalleled vibes and enduring memories.

Among the first 20 artists revealed for the main stage are prominent names such as Rema, Asake, J Hus, and Tyla, alongside Amapiano favorites Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, and Focalistic. Asake, the breakout star of the previous year, is set to dominate the stage once more, following the resounding success of his Afro Nation Portugal 2023 performance and the triumph of his latest album, Work of Art, which has taken the music scene by storm.

Nigerian sensation Rema, riding high on the success of "Calm Down," the longest-charting African anthem on the Billboard Hot 100, is poised to captivate the audience once again. Adding to the excitement is the return of British Afroswing artist J Hus, whose chart-toppers like "Lean & Bop" and "Did You See" are sure to set the crowd ablaze.

French superstar Ninho, whose 2022 album JEFE achieved unprecedented success, joins the lineup, promising an exhilarating addition to the festival. Amapiano sensation Tyla, propelled into the spotlight by her viral hit "Water," makes a transition to the Main Stage, marking a significant moment for the genre's evolution.

The announcement also includes the return of The Compozers, Omah Lay, Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, Odumodublvck, Seyi Vibez, and others, ensuring a diverse and star-studded lineup. Additionally, the Piano People stage will feature Amapiano heavyweights Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Focalistic, and a special collaboration between Tumelo.za and Tyler ICU.

The news coincides with Grammy nominations for Asake and Tyla, reinforcing the global recognition of Afro Nation Portugal's featured artists. The festival, a pinnacle of African music and culture, has significantly contributed to the rise of global stars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido.

As Afro Nation Portugal approaches its 2024 edition, the festival's influence continues to transcend borders, uniting the diaspora in a worldwide celebration of dance, food, fashion, and music. Having marked a sell-out year in 2023, with over 40,000 attendees from 140 countries, Afro Nation Portugal remains the epitome of an unparalleled cultural extravaganza.