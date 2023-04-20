The Best Afrobeats Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
Get to know Nigerian music podcasts 'Afrobeats Intelligence,' 'Loose Talk,' 'Osikoya Speaks,' 'Terms and Conditions,' and 'Kuality Kontent.'
In the last decade, podcasts have emerged to be one of the fastest-growing forms of content around the world. The quantity and quality of African podcasts are following the upward curve of Afrobeats, as podcasters in different countries are expanding and experimenting with different forms.
There has been a rise in podcasts in the Nigerian music scene, which are growing to highlight pertinent conversations and showcase superstars in an open state. Back in 2016, with the birth of shows like pop culture podcast Loose Talk, and more recent shows like I Said What I Said (ISWIS) and Tea with Tay, Nigerian content creators have come to see podcasting as a viable form of media.
As podcasts grow to be audio-visual productions, they reach into the daily lives of listeners to discuss the issues looming in the air. Music podcasts in particular have grown into well-produced shows, shot in professional studios, featuring curated topics to make sure their listeners are dialed in.
We curated a list of the most exciting music podcasts you should be listening to in 2023.
Afrobeats Intelligence
Afrobeats Intelligence started as a Newsletter by award-winning Nigerian music Journalist Joey Akan (a past contributor to OkayAfrica). The newsletter served a long form in-depth conversation with some of Nigeria’s biggest stars. The Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast is a spin-off of the popular music newsletter, focused on African music and the sprawling ecosystem that inspires and supports creativity from Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, Johannesburg, and more.
It explores the intersection of art, humanity and processes that give birth to African sonic excellence. The podcast gives a snapshot into the budding music industry, digging into the past, present and future of African music.
Loose Talk
Loose Talk podcast became one of the most listened-to shows in 2016 when the podcast community was still in its infancy. Hosted by media and music veteran journalists Osagie Alonge, Steve Dede and Ayomide Tayo, it became the go-to podcast on all things music and culture over three years and 200 episodes. Loose Talk flourished due to the chemistry among the trio and their in-depth knowledge on the music and entertainment scene. Although the podcasts came to an end in 2019 the group got back together this year, releasing their first episode last month.
Terms and Conditions
Hosted by the trio of on-Air personality Melody Hassan, music executive Excel Joab, and music journalist Motolani Alake, Terms and Conditions filled a gap in the podcast space when it started in 2021, as they entertained listeners with their witty banter touching on music, culture and worthy culture-related conversations with insights and varying perspectives. Released every Monday on the Pulse Podcast Platform, the trio have been able to create an entertaining show that contains actionable knowledge from music industry professionals.
Osikoya Speaks
Rising music journalist and content creator Osikoya Omowonuola started her music podcast to shed light on some newly discovered music artists, as well as trending topics and news in the music industry, while giving a platform to rising underground acts. Talking to her friends in the industry, she touches on issues faced behind the scene and industry problems that aren’t being talked about enough, giving a Gen-Z touch to the conversation and podcast space as a whole. She got her big buzz when she had a viral moment on social media, helping her reach even wider listeners.
Kuality Kontent
Kussman started his music podcast Kwality Kontent in the early 2020s. He became popular on social media around that time for his audacious takes on issues in culture and music. Over the year, the podcast has grown a unique listening fanbase. Kussman speaks on music releases, its landscape, and touches on controversial topics in the music industry.
