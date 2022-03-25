The 4 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Rema, Tekno, Obongjayar, and Terri.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Rema 'Rave & Roses'
Nigerian singer and rapper Rema is stepping up to the plate and ready to hit a home run with his debut album, Rave & Roses. The much anticipated comes via Mavin / Jonzing World / Virgin Music and provides fans with a deeper, more intimate understanding of the 21-year-old sensation. Among the subject matter discussing youthful glee, romantic conquests, and the overwhelming aspects of finding success at a young age, is an example of a good ass Afrobeats project.
Obongjayar 'Tinko Tinko (Don't Play Me for a Fool)'
Nigerian artist Obongjayar seems like he's always having a good time, and his latest contribution to the world of Afrobeats is no exception. The singer's newest single titled Tinko Tinko (Don't Play Me For A Fool) comes via September Recordings, and straight onto our favourite playlist. The single and accompanying visuals come as the first sneak peek into the London-based singer's highly anticipated debut album, 'Some Nights I Dream of Doors', out May 13.
Terri 'Danger'
Terri comes through with an ultra-smooth single and video in the shape of "Danger." “All I could think about was those beautiful moments with a girl I fell in love once before," the Nigerian artist mentions. His long awaited In Transit EP is due April 22.
Tekno 'JINJA'
Superstar Tekno drops his new single and music video “JINJA,” in partnership with SoundCloud. On the track, a steady rhythm pulsates as he goes in with his seductive croons. The accompanying video finds Tekno appreciating the fine and expensive things in life.
- Meet Duro Arts, the Man Behind Your Favorite Afrobeats Album ... ›
- 7 Producers Who've Helped Take Afrobeats to New Heights ... ›
- 2021 Was The Year Afrobeats Took Over - OkayAfrica ›