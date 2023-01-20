The Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Spinall, Sarkodie x Bob Marley, Joeboy, AKA x Khuli Chana and more.
Every Friday, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column, Songs You Need to Hear. Here's our round-up of the best new tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
SPINALL "Bunda" ft. Olamide & Kemuel
Nigeria'sDJ Spinall has announced his forthcoming new album, Top Boy, due February 17 via TheCAPMusic/Venice. In conjunction with the album announcement, Spinall is sharing a sleek new single and music video for "Bunda." The track blends afrobeats, amapiano and electronic elements for a dance floor-ready production that features Nigerian star Olamide and Kemuel. Its accompanying music video, directed by TG Omori, takes the party to ancient Egypt and beyond. Get into it above.
Sarkodie x Bob Marley & The Wailers "Stir It Up"
Ghanaian rap star Sarkodie kicks off his year with a massive collaboration as he reimagines a new version of Bob Marley & The Wailers classic "Stir It Up." The new version of the track, produced by MOG, injects Marley & The Wailers' iconic reggae original tune with new verses from Sark. It comes along with a Ghana-shot music video that showcases the relationship between Jamaica and Ghana. "Definitely one of the highest moments in my career/life," Sarkodie mentions. "Such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the legend."
Joeboy "Body & Soul"
Joeboy returns with the E Kelly-produced single "Body & Soul." The Nigerian hitmaker's latest tune follows his penchant for penning love songs with a distinct afrobeats and Caribbean feel. "Body & Soul" will appear on Joeboy's much-anticipated sophmore album, which will aim to build on the massive success of singles like "Sip (Alcohol)."
AKA & Khuli Chana "Prada"
South African heavyweights AKA and Khuli Chana team up for the head-nodding new joint "Prada." This is the latest track we hear ahead of AKA's forthcoming album Mass Country, which is due February 24. It follows previous singles "Lemons (Lemonade)" and "Paradise." "For me, it’s about vibes right now in my career.... I want to make music that I can ride around and listen to in the future," AKA mentioned to SA Hip Hop Mag last year. Listen above.
Minz x BNXN x Blaqbonez "Wo Wo (Remix)"
Minz shares a star-studded remix to his silky, saxophone-flanked single "Wo Wo" (which is pidgin for "ugly"). The new "Wo Wo" remix features appearances from Nigerian breakout stars BNXN, formerly known as Buju, and Blaqbonez, as they each look back at their rise in the music industry. "In this sober moment I’m grateful to my maker for bringing me this far to where I can proudly say I’ve overcome," says Minz. "I don’t take the blessings for granted and I hope to inspire someone who’s in an ugly place in their life that they too can someday look back on these moments with thanksgiving.”