south african music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Jun. 04, 2021 12:38PM EST
Screenshot from "Kutheni Na" single on YouTube

Amanda Black returns with new 2021 single "Kutheni Na".

Amanda Black's New, Introspective Single 'Kutheni Na' Is Here

Amanda Black re-emerges with her latest single 'Kutheni Na', a bittersweet song that features rapper Kwesta's distinct rhymes.

Multi-award winning South African singer Amanda Black has returned with her latest single "Kutheni Na", featuring rapper Kwesta. The single comes ahead of her upcoming album Mnyama, and is written from a deep dark place as Amanda Black reflects on the harsh realities of Black lives in South Africa — everything from the history to the global pandemic, which has affected the mental wellbeing of many. Amanda Black and Kwesta deliver a song that confronts darkness head on in an effort to dig out hope.

Read: Listen to Amanda Black's New Album 'Power' Featuring Anthony Hamilton, Ami Faku, Soweto Gospel Choir and More

The powerful singer's vocals hauntingly question the different ways in which we experience and process pain. The repetitive "Kutheni Na" chorus is relatable considering the current sombre state of affairs. "Kutheni Na", isiXhosa for "What's wrong?", invites the listener to investigate that which is amiss and unfair. Kwesta resonates this with a verse about growing up in poverty and hustling his way to the top of the hip-hop game. His verse also serves as an homage to South African rapper HHP (Hip Hop Pantsula) who ended his life in 2018 after battling with depression for many years.

Amanda Black shares that the search for peace and stillness resonates strongly in the song:

"It's been a tough time for everyone around the world, we have seen a lot of suffering and yet we are still hopeful. We want better days, we have questions and our people do not have answers. We seek healing from the incredulous losses we have experienced during this time and I hope people can find it through my story in Mnyama"

"Kutheni Na" is produced by Christer Kobedi and Vaughan Fourie. The song is one beautiful stroke from Amanda Black's upcoming album, set to paint the sonic picture of power, vulnerability and surrender. The song follows her hit singles "Amazulu", "Thandwa Ndim", "Ndizele Wena" and "Vuka". Not one to shy away from the painful and real, Amanda Black's albums have always delved deep into societal issues as well as the subject of becoming a strong Black woman evidenced in her chart-topping 2019 sophomore album Power and groundbreaking 2016 debut album Amazulu.

Mnyama will be released in early August 2021.

Listen to "Kutheni Na" on Spotify.



amanda black kutheni na kwesta south africa afrosoul south african music
News Brief

Listen to Lojay & Sarz' New Collaborative EP 'LV N ATTN'

The Nigerian pair come through with a head-turning afro-fusion EP which includes a feature from Wizkid.

Newly-rising Nigerian artist Lojay recently connected with big time producer Sarz for the addictive "Tonongo" single, which we've had on constant repeat ever since it dropped.

The pair are now sharing their full new collaborative EP, LV N ATTN, a collection of 5 songs that sees them presenting a shiny and ear-grabbing take on afro-fusion production. In addition to the buzzing "Tonongo," the duo held no punches in recruiting the superstar status of Wizkid to feature on the EP's title track, "LV N ATTN."

Wizkid's appearance doesn't come as too much of a surprise as Sarz has worked with the Nigerian StarBoy extensively before. He's also produced for huge names like Burna Boy, Skepta, Drake and Beyoncé. "Sonically this EP is refreshing and brings a unique twist to the afro scene," Sarz mentions. "We both had creative freedom making the EP and we hope you love it as much as we did creating it."

"We created a unique sound with the EP taking inspiration from sounds around the globe," Lojay adds. "It's like nothing anyone has ever heard before. It's a genuine representation of where I was at the time I was making it — going through heartbreak and experiencing a wide range of different emotions. Working with Sarz gave me the opportunity to channel these feelings though my music. I hope the world enjoys LV N ATTN as much as I enjoyed making it."

Get into Lojay and Sarz' LV N ATTN below.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

South Africa's New Proposal Could Force Netflix To Trim Down Its Content Catalogue

Netflix argues that South Africa's plan to slap international streaming services with a 30 percent local content quota will 'harm' the industry.