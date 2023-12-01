Watch French Senegalese Singer Anaiis’ Beautiful "OPENHEARTED" Short Film

Paris-based artist Anaiis has unveiled the deluxe edition of her 2021 album, this is no longer a dream, through her independent label, Dream Sequence. The deluxe LP showcases collaborations that re-envision the original album.

Accompanying the release is "OPENHEARTED," a short film that serves as a heartfelt tribute to Senegal. The short film, created in collaboration with Jenny Brough, offers a visual journey through Senegal's diverse landscapes and communities, presenting a shared artistic vision between two independent female creators.

Reflecting on her artistic growth and the deluxe album curation, Anaiis expresses confidence and celebrates her journey since the original album's release. The deluxe edition represents a more playful, experimental, and evolving version of her work, she shares, "I am a lot more confident now, having grown significantly since the release of the original album. This deluxe edition is a celebration of the journey I have been on as an artist. It's a more playful, experimental, evolutive version of the record."

Anaiis prioritized collaborations with artists she admires for the deluxe edition, emphasizing authenticity and genuine connections. Each remixer and featured artist shares a close relationship with Anaiis, showcasing a profound trust in their contributions to this significant body of work.

Experience the "OPENHEARTED" short film and listen to the deluxe version of this is no longer a dream below.

"OPENHEARTED" [Official short film] www.youtube.com

this is no longer a dream [DELUXE]