Apple Music Launches Beats 1 ‘Africa Now’ Playlist Show
Apple Music's newly launched Beats 1 playlist show 'Africa Now' highlights songs by Africa's key artists.
The Beats 1 Africa Now playlist show is an hour special where Apple Music chooses selected tracks off the playlists and get the chosen artists to send voice notes talking about their tracks.
According to a press release from Apple Music, the show will feature Africa's biggest superstars from across the continent as well as key artists from the new African markets on the episode.
The show launched on Tuesday, April 21, at 1pm PT. The broadcast was repeated at 2am PT the following day.
The dynamic playlist currently highlights South African R&B star Elaine, who's on the cover and contextualized in the playlist's description.
Songs by the likes of Oxlade, Nasty C, DJ Neptune, Falz, 2Baba, DJ Zinhle, Burna Boy and many others appear on the playlist.
Apple Music recently announced 52 new countries it is now available in, with 25 of them being African countries. They include Angola, Tanzania, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Namibia, Rwanda and several others, bringing the total number of countries where the service is available to 38.
Stream Africa Now on Apple Music or listen live.
