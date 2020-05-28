music
Sabelo Mkhabela
May. 28, 2020 08:08AM EST

Apple Music Launches New Show to Showcase ‘The Latest African Sounds’

Apple Music's new show focusing on African music and hosted by Nigerian DJ and curator Cuppy will be launching this week.

Apple Music today announced its new show Africa Now Radio with Cuppy. The show, as the name suggests, will be hosted by Nigerian-born DJ and curator Cuppy.

Africa Now Radio with Cuppy follows the recently launched Africa Now playlist and, according to the streaming platform, will showcase "the latest African sounds, be it amapiano, afrobeats, highlife, alte, house, hip-hop, afrobongo, or kuduro."

"With a DJ background, I'm excited not only to play music but showcase the vast array of talented artists cultivating the music scene on the continent," said Cuppy in a press release. "There are so many rich textures and sounds in Africa and the time is now for the world to embrace our diversity. Each and every week, I'll be bringing a dynamic guide to discovering and celebrating the biggest and best sounds from across Africa, the Motherland. It will be entertainment at its best, Cuppy style!"

On the debut episode, popular Nigerian producer, artist and DJ Kiddominant will join Cuppy as the show's first guest via FaceTime. He will discuss his upcoming single "eWallet" featuring South African superstar rapper Cassper Nyovest and taken from his forthcoming debut album due for release in the second half of 2020. South African actress and Queen Sono lead character Pearl Thusi will share her favorite African proverb and current favorite African song.

In the show, Cuppy plays the best and hottest African music throughout the show and finishes off with a personalized 10-minute DJ mix of tracks from the Africa Now playlist.


Africa Now Radio with Cuppy airs weekly on Sundays. Listen to the first episode on Sunday, May 31st at 6am LA / 9am NY / 1pm Abidjan / 2pm Lagos/London / 3pm Johannesburg/Paris / 4pm Nairobi only on Apple Music at apple.co/_AfricaNow


