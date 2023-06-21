Asake Releases Video For Fan Favourite Track 'Basquiat'

Asake has unveiled a visually stunning music video for his fan-favourite track, "Basquiat," following the release of his highly anticipated second studio album,Work of Art. The video, directed by Blank Space, beautifully encapsulates the thematic essence of the album, showcasing Asake's artistic growth and a newfound appreciation for diverse sounds and life experiences.

In the "Basquiat" music video, Asake embodies his most authentic creative self, embracing art not only as a way of life but as a metaphor for his journey through burgeoning success as an artist. The visuals capture his vibrant persona.

Through his lyrics, he intermittently expresses moments of confidence and self-assuredness, notably referring to himself as walking poetry and a work of art. However, it is his infectious charisma and captivating delivery that make his music feel universally relatable, transcending boundaries.

Asake - Basquiat (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Asake's latest project has been met with resounding success, debuting at No. 1 on Apple Music in 14 countries, including Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and Mali, among others. This achievement further solidifies his impact as an international music sensation.

Following his impressive accomplishments last year with the release of 'Mr Money With The Vibe,' his big debut album as well as numerous guest verses, Asake continues to elevate Nigerian music on a global scale. Garnering praise and support from esteemed North American media platforms such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ABC News Live Prime with Lindsey Davis, and Good Morning America, he has successfully transcended borders and captured the attention of audiences worldwide.