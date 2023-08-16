Asake Releases Music Video for His Chart-Topping Single, "Lonely at the Top"

Nigerian Afrobeat star Asake, has unveiled the music video for his chart-topping single, "Lonely at the Top," from his latest album Work of Art. The new music video is directed by Edgar Esteves from the renowned Blank Square Productions.

Basking in the glory of his recently unleashed second album,Work Of Art, Asake continues to be a dominant force in the Afrobeat scene. The album, a joint venture presented by YBNL Nation and EMPIRE, has garnered widespread acclaim. Notably, Rolling Stone hailed Work Of Art as "undoubtedly Asake's most significant artistic accomplishment thus far."

The success of the album is further underscored by its impressive performance on charts. All 14 tracks featured on Work Of Art made a resounding debut on the Billboard Afrobeats song chart, securing their places within the first week of the album's release. Testament to its resonance with listeners, Work of Art has now surged beyond an astonishing 700 million streams.

In an exciting turn of events, Asake is gearing up to treat his fans to a series of electrifying live performances. Making his first stop in England after selling out the illustrious The O2 in London. Following this, on September 8th, he will make his mark at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, enthralling his American audience with a memorable performance.