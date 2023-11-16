Asake Releases "Lonely At The Top" Remix With H.E.R

YBNL Afrobeat star Asake thrills fans with the surprise remix of his hit single, "Lonely At The Top." This time, the Nigerian artist has teamed up with the Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, H.E.R..

Maintaining the essence of the original chart-topping version that resonated across the continent, Asake adds a new layer of excitement to the remix with the inclusion of H.E.R, she Infuses her distinctive style into the song's hook and delivers a breathtaking verse, elevating the track to new heights.

Addressing themes of loneliness, emptiness, and the inherent distrust that accompanies success, "Lonely At The Top" is a standout track from Asake's sophomore album, Work of Art. The single quickly became a fan favorite, gaining momentum on TikTok and spreading to various platforms.

Asake's stellar 2023 continues to solidify his status as one of Afrobeats' most coveted artists. Following the release of his sophomore album, the sensational superstar achieved a monumental milestone by selling out the prestigious O2 Arena. Adding to his accolades, Asake secured a 2024 Grammy nomination for his hit single "Amapiano" featuring Olamide, earning recognition in the Best African Song Performance category.

The original "Lonely At The Top" holds a special place on Asake's latest album, Work of Art. Notably, it made history as the first song to surpass 100 million streams on Audiomack and stands as the longest-reigning No. 1 charting song in Nigeria.

Lonely At The Top (Remix)



