Asake Unveils Music Video for "Remember" from His 'Work of Art' Album

Nigerian sensation Asake has just dropped the much-anticipated music video for his track "Remember." This visual spectacle, directed by the talented duo Joshua Valle and Edgar Esteves of Blank Square Productions, takes us on a captivating journey through the City of Love, Paris, as Asake's melodies and heartfelt lyrics recount a tale of lost love and the ultimate rekindling of passion.

The video kicks off with a mesmerizing orchestral performance, setting the stage for an emotional rollercoaster that follows. Asake narrates a story that unfolds on the charming streets of Paris, where memories of a past romance come rushing back. The video beautifully captures the essence of the city's romantic ambiance, adding a poetic layer to the song's narrative.

"Remember" is not just another hit for Asake; it's part of his latest album, "Work of Art." The success of this album has been nothing short of spectacular, with every track soaring high on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart. The album itself made waves, debuting at an impressive No. 4 on the Billboard World Albums Chart and securing the No. 66 spot on the coveted Billboard 200.

Asake's meteoric rise in the music industry continues unabated, as he recently headlined the legendary Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the iconic O2 Arena in London. Furthermore, his outstanding achievements have earned him nominations for both MTV VMA and MTV EMA Awards, cementing his status as a global music sensation. His electrifying live performances have graced stages around the world, from the Rosendal Garden Party in Sweden to the Broccoli City Festival and Afronation Miami.

This talented YBNL star has proven time that he's here to stay, captivating audiences with his enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics. With Work of Art and its stunning music video, Asake continues to solidify his place in the music industry, and his career milestone of over 1.75 billion streams is a testament to his incredible talent and the love he receives from fans worldwide.