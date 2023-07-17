Ayra Starr Announces First Headlining World Tour

Nigerian Afropop/R&B sensation Ayra Starr is set to embark on her first headlining tour, bringing her electrifying performances to audiences around the world. The tour will kick off in Charlotte on September 6, marking a significant milestone in the rising star's career. Ayra gained international recognition with the release of her debut self-titled EP in January 2021, followed by her debut studio album, "19 & Dangerous," in August of the same year. The album's hit single, "Rush," garnered over 100 million views on YouTube, making Ayra the youngest African female artist to achieve such a feat with a single video. She has also recently contributed to the Creed III soundtrack, which was executive produced by Dreamville.

Ayra's world tour will span three prominent continents: America, Africa, and Europe. After captivating audiences at numerous festivals and opening acts, Ayra is ready to take center stage with "21: The World Tour." The North American leg of the tour will focus primarily on the United States, where Ayra will deliver her performances to fans across the country.

Expressing her excitement, Ayra shared, "It's my first headline tourrrrr!!! I've been touring around the world, opening for other artists, and performing on festival stages. Now, it's an Ayra Starr show! Pre-sale tickets are live tomorrow, code: (MOBSTARRS)! Tickets go live on Fridayyy! Link in my sexy bioooo."



Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 14), while a presale has already begun with the password "MOBSTARRS."