Bankulli & Not3s' 'Foreign' Will Get Stuck In Your Head
After a successful 2020, the Nigerian manager-turned-singer is back to give fans exactly what they want.
Nigerian Afropop manager-turned-singer Bankulli is back this year with a fire track and accompanying visuals featuring Not3s, and we urge you to take note.
On his second go at being center stage, Bankulli (who got a Grammy nod for his work on Beyoncé's Lion King: The Gift) recruited British-Nigerian Afroswing crooner Not3s to add his golden touch to the track. The latest and snappy single "Foreign" is sure to appease fans with it's stylish and catchy vibe, and equally as pleasant visuals to match.
The track, produced by DJ Coublon, is certainly one to get us excited for warmer weather and friendlier days. On the single Bankulli says, "After the year that was 2020, the world needs a fresh start, a silver lining, the type that is a staple of Not3s polished style and having a summer banger this early is never a bad thing."
We see the vision, and we are all aboard the train. Check out the music video for "Foreign" here.
Bankulli & Not3s - Foreign (Official Video) www.youtube.com
