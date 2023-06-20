LONDON, UK — The Black Parade Small Business Impact Luncheon, organized by Beyoncé's BeyGood Foundation, aims to honour individuals, communities, and small businesses affected by global economic disparities. Beyoncé herself has pledged £806,400 to provide assistance to businesses in need.

Chuku's, a restaurant owned by siblings Ifeyinwa and Emeka Frederick, is among the ten small businesses in the capital selected to receive grants from BeyGood, following a pool of 500 applicants.

Located in Tottenham, Chuku's has been awarded £8,000 by Beyoncé's foundation, bringing joy to co-founder Emeka Frederick, who expressed his gratitude for the timely grant. He acknowledged the financial struggles faced by restaurants without reserves, particularly due to lockdowns and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Frederick stated, "This grant couldn't be more welcome. Chuku's, like other restaurants that lack financial reserves, has been severely impacted by lockdowns and the rising cost of living. Every day, we fight to remain open and reach our fourth anniversary. This funding will ease the struggle and enable us to continue celebrating Nigerian culture on Tottenham's High Road for the time being."

Chuku's received tremendous support from customers during challenging times, as they rallied to help the restaurant survive by generating 600 bookings in six weeks. Remarkably, the Nigerian tapas establishment surpassed its goal, securing over 800 bookings.

Reflecting on the campaign's success, Frederick said, "Support poured in rapidly from the first day of the campaign. We are immensely grateful that we can continue showcasing the best of Nigerian cuisine and culture. Remember, we are here throughout the year — let's sustain this momentum."

Beyond the grant donation, Beyoncé's support extended further. Chuku's strategic location near the stadium attracted many concertgoers who frequented the restaurant for pre-event meals, contributing to the prosperity of one of London's esteemed independent businesses.

The winners of the grants were announced during the Black Parade Route Luncheon held at the Four Seasons Hotel in London. Over 100 entrepreneurs gathered at the event, eagerly vying for the opportunity to secure £806,000 in prizes.

As part of her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has pledged $1 million to support small businesses in cities along her route, including London, Chicago, Atlanta, and New Orleans. Earlier this month, the acclaimed singer performed five sold-out shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.