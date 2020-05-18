south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
May. 18, 2020 05:57AM EST
Image courtesy of artist.

Big Zulu looking dapper on set for the "Ama Million" remix.

Big Zulu, Kwesta, YoungstaCPT and Zakwe Serve Bars and Looks in Visuals for ‘Ama Million’ Remix

Big Zulu shares visuals for 'Ama Million' remix.

Earlier this year, Big Zulu released the remix to his 2019 Cassper Nyovest-assisted single "Ama Million." Today, the rapper from the KZN province, shared the visuals for the remix which features Kwesta, YoungstaCPT, Zakwe and Musiholiq who sings the hook.

Sticking to the song's concept of dripping like a millionaire, the music video showcases the rappers' personal style sense. Big Zulu sticks to his trademark Zulu look which is characterized by Brentwood pants, Omega sandals and thin gold chains. Zakwe spots the same look, but with fitting subtlety.

Read: Big Zulu Delivers Hard Raps Over Maskandi-Inspired Production in His New Album

Kwesta shows up dressed like a golfer, while YoungstaCPT sticks to his usual styles which is hugely inspired by 90s New York and West Coast.

From his name to his lyrics, Big Zulu is one hip-hop artist in South Africa whose music represents his people unapologetically. The video for "Ama Million" remix shows the rapper in familiar territory in the popular spot Kwa Mae Mae where Zulu people gather on weekends to appreciate maskandi, have braais and just be themselves.

The remix to "Ama Million" is a posse cut, so raps were always going to be expected. Every verse on the song stands out.

Watch the music video for "Ama Million" remix below and stream the songs on Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer.

Big Zulu- Ama Million Remix FT Kwesta ,YoungstaCPT, MusiholiQ & Zakwe www.youtube.com

