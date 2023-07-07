Black Sherif Unveils Heartrending Music Video For "Oh Paradise"

Black Sherif, the Ghanaian singer-songwriter, has unveiled the official music video for his song "Oh Paradise." The track, which serves as the twelfth song on his highly-acclaimed album The Villain I Never Was released in 2022, showcases Black Sherif's poignant storytelling abilities.

In 2022, Black Sherif's debut album The Villain I Never Was captivated audiences and garnered critical acclaim. "Oh Paradise" emerged as one of the standout singles from the album, penned in the aftermath of the passing of Sherif's high school partner. He expresses his grief and admonishes her for leaving him behind, grappling with acceptance and mourning the departure of a loved one.

The newly released music video provides a fictionalized portrayal of the tragic event, capturing the journey of loss, the funeral, and the cherished memories of their shared life. Directed by David Nicol-Sey, the video portrays the emotional aftermath of a young man whose first experience with love brings profound pain.

Following the release of the album, which has garnered immense global streaming numbers and propelled him to become the most-streamed Ghanaian artist on Spotify and the most-streamed artist on the popular African streaming platform Boomplay, Black Sherif has been making waves in the music industry. He has taken the stage at prestigious events such as Pharrell Williams' "Something in the Water Festival" in Virginia, Afro Nation in Miami, and has headlined his own concerts at Palladium Times Square in New York City. Currently, he is embarking on the second leg of his European tour, where he has already delivered captivating performances at the Couleur Cafe Festival in Belgium, Afronation Portugal, and Summer Jam in Germany. Fans can look forward to his upcoming shows at Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland and the Wireless Festival in the U.K.

In June, Black Sherif also released visuals for his track "Oil In My Head," and earlier in the year, he received a GEN F profile, showcasing his exceptional talent and potential.

Watch the new music video below: