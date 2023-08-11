Black Sherif Releases 'Take Care of Yourself Blacko' Two Pack

The captivating odyssey of Black Sherif unfolds once again with the release of his introspective double singles, "YAYA" and "Simmer Down," under the banner of Blacko Management / EMPIRE. The two tracks, dropping today, delve into the 21-year-old artist's evolution amidst challenges, as he treads the unforgiving paths of fame while staying authentically true to himself. "YAYA" provides a window into his alter ego's perspective—a daring renegade who seizes destiny's hand in pursuit of healing. On the other hand, "Simmer Down" emerges as a spirited anthem infused with elements of highlife, soul, and Ghanaian drill, advocating for a victorious mindset and the art of patient defiance against the opposition. These musical offerings, meticulously crafted by his in-house collaborators Samsney and Joker Nharnah, were tantalizingly previewed to fans during his acceptance speech for the esteemed "Artiste of the Year" accolade at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held in Accra.

Earning his moniker as the "street preacher," the artist known as Black Sherif — born Mohammed Ismail Sharif Kwaku Frimpong and affectionately referred to as "Blacko" by his inner circle — has already etched his name as a vanguard in the venerated roster of new-generation African musicians. His narrative, transcending hardships from his upbringing in Konongo, a modest mining town nestled in Ghana's Ashanti Region, has been a testament to his meteoric rise to national stardom. Fueled by an innovative musical approach that unites Afrobeats, Highlife, and Asakaa (Ghanaian Drill), Black Sherif has artfully navigated uncharted waters.

Following the debut of his inaugural album, The Villain I Never Was, last year, Black Sherif galvanized his stature as one of Africa's paramount creative visionaries. His sonic creations have resonated globally, manifesting in impressive streaming figures. Notably, he clinched the title of the most streamed Ghanaian artist on Spotify for 2022 and holds the distinction of being the most streamed Ghanaian artist of all time on the renowned African music platform, Boomplay. Black Sherif's swift ascent has marked him as a trailblazer, spearheading the emergence of Africa's innovative sound without resorting to contrivances.

Recent times have seen Black Sherif thrust into a whirlwind of accomplishments. He graced stages across the world, sharing platforms with luminaries like Burna Boy at Afro Nation Miami, and making memorable appearances at Pharrell's Something in the Water Festival and London's Wireless Festival. Notably, he seized the spotlight with his inaugural headline concert at the illustrious Palladium Times Square in New York City. During his stay in the Big Apple, Black Sherif was the focus of OkayAfrica's Summer 2023 cover story and engaged in an exclusive Apple Music interview with Ebro, reflecting on his transformative journey.

The saga of Black Sherif is far from over, as he continues to shape the contours of African music's future. His indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to his craft position him as an unforgettable force on the global stage.