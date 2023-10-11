Black Sherif Wins the Best International Flow Award at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

In a star-studded celebration marking the 50-year milestone of hip-hop, the industry's finest talents, including artists, producers, and music video directors, were honored. The event showcased exceptional achievements in the genre, shining a spotlight on the global impact of hip-hop.

One of the most notable moments of the night came when Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was unveiled as the winner of the prestigious Best International Flow category. The announcement, however, arrived under unique circumstances, as a leaked video from the previous week's recording revealed his victory. Black Sherif triumphed over strong contenders, including Zambia's Sampa the Great, the late South African rapper AKA, and South African hip-hop artist K.O, claiming the coveted award as Africa's sole recipient.

Competing alongside Black Sherif in the Best International Flow category were J Hus (U.K.), Central Cee (U.K.), Gazo (France), Major RD (Brazil), Ninho (France), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

During his acceptance speech, Black Sherif, the creative force behind the chart-topping debut album "The Villain I Never Was" (2022), expressed his gratitude and reflected on his meteoric rise to international stardom in just four years. He credited his success to the unwavering support of those who played a pivotal role in his journey.



He shared, "I saw this in my sleep every night. I started making music four years ago in a small city in Ghana called Konongo Zongo, and there was no way nobody was going to convince me that I wouldn't be here, that my music wasn't going global. Thank you so much BET, thank you to God, thank you to my mum, thank you to my dad, and thank you to my team. I love you guys so much, and to each and every one of you here, remember you are kings and queens back home, welcome back home."

In a heartfelt gesture, Black Sherif extended an invitation to the diaspora, urging them to visit Africa. He emphasized, "Remember you are kings and queens back home. Welcome back home."

Despite entering the awards as Africa's leading nominee and the third-most nominated act with seven nominations, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy was unable to secure a coveted trophy.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar emerged as the night's dominant force, clinching four awards, further solidifying his status as a hip hop icon.

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, the South African rapper tragically lost in February at the age of 35, was posthumously honored with the Global Visionary Award for his significant influence on the global hip-hop landscape.