Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez Drops 'EMEKA MUST SHINE' Album

Blaqbonez has released his eagerly awaited album, EMEKA MUST SHINE, setting the music world ablaze once again. The 14-track masterpiece, dropped today, October 27, 2023, via Chocolate City Music, reaffirms Blaqbonez's multifaceted talent and unparalleled versatility.

With hit singles like "Like Ice Spice," "Like Bezos," and "Cinderella Girl (Where You Day)" featuring Ludacris, Blaqbonez's latest offering seamlessly weaves together a tapestry of sounds, including Afrobeats, hip-hop, drill, R&B, and alté, pushing the boundaries of his musical style to unprecedented heights.

The album encapsulates Blaqbonez's triumph on various fronts, prominently highlighting themes of success, personal growth, versatility, and an unwavering commitment to carry Nigerian hip-hop on his shoulders. Merging musical personas, Blaqbonez has sculpted a unique and enthralling body of work, solidifying his position as Nigeria's answer to Drake.

Blaqbonez himself shared his thoughts on the album, saying, "With EMEKA MUST SHINE, I aimed to create something that not only celebrates my personal journey but also showcases the immense talent and potential within Nigerian hip-hop. This album is a testament to my capabilities and the resilience and creativity of our music industry, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Featuring a lineup of international and local talent, EMEKA MUST SHINE includes collaborations with Black Sherif, Projexx, Victony, Odumodublvck, Young Jonn, Zlatan, and U.S. rap legend Ludacris on the hit "Cinderella Girl (Where You Day)," which has already amassed over 4 million streams since its summer release.

Each track offers a unique experience, with the album opener, "Road Runners," narrating Blaqbonez's journey alongside Ghanaian drill superstar Black Sherif. "Nyem Ego" delves deeper into the album's themes with Jeriq, while '6 Bizne$ Day



Blending reggae vibes, "Naija Shawty," featuring the unmistakable voice of Victony, celebrates the beauty of Nigerian women, while the uptempo jam 'Masquerade' uses a deep swinging bassline as Blaqbonez reflects on his changing fortunes

With EMEKA MUST SHINE, Nigeria's most versatile musical star solidifies his status with another irresistible album that promises to captivate audiences far and wide.

