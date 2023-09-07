BNXN Drops New Single "Sweet Tea" About a Love That Could Be

Rising star of the new generation, BNXN (formerly known as BUJU), has released his latest single, "Sweet Tea," while simultaneously announcing his highly anticipated debut album, Sincerely, Benson.

BNXN, the renowned Nigerian talent, has delighted fans with his fresh single, "Sweet Tea (Aduke)," a glimpse into his forthcoming album, Sincerely, Benson. This Afro-fusion sensation, hailing from Lagos, pours his heart into the song, expressing the longing for a special lady who was meant to accompany him on life's journey, but fate had other plans. Over the years, this Lagos-born artist has consistently challenged traditional African music norms, forging an instantly recognizable signature sound. His meteoric rise has made him one of the foremost names in the new wave of stars, both within Africa and internationally.

'Sweet Tea' showcases his vocals harmonizing seamlessly with a delicate flute melody and a distinctive drum pattern. Commenting on 'Sincerely, Benson,' BNXN passionately stated, "This is as sincere as it gets."

BNXN's meteoric rise commenced with the release of his Sorry I'm Late EP in 2021, and he hasn't looked back since. His critically acclaimed Bad Since 97 EP catapulted him to stardom. The same year he was also honored with the prestigious 2022 Headies Next Rated Artist award.



From selling out The O2 Institute to achieving a Top 40 position on The Official U.K. charts with his hit "Propeller," featuring U.K. rapper Dave on Jae5, BNXN has consistently demonstrated his skill as a hitmaker. Following the success of his recent acclaimed singles, "Pray" and "GWAGWALADA," featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez, BNXN embarked on a triumphant ten-date Bad Since 97 European tour.

There's no slowing down for BNXN, as he has just unveiled the 'Sincerely, Benson' US tour, featuring 13 venues in October and November.

Listen to the new track here: