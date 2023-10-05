BNXN Delivers His Much-Anticipated Album 'Sincerely, Benson'

Nigerian Afro-fusion sensation, BNXN, has unveiled his inaugural album, Sincerely, Benson. This personal project represents a heartfelt journey and a heartfelt message to his devoted fan base. The album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators, with Headie One, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez, Taves, 2Baba, and Popcaan among the carefully selected artists featured on the 15 tracks. Sincerely, Benson delves into themes of love, loss, acceptance, and confession, weaving together captivating lyrics and melodies that eloquently convey his emotional exploration.

BNXN has already released two music videos from the album, "Gwagwalada" (featuring Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibes) and "Pray," amassing a combined total of over 25 million views. Additionally, he has excitedly announced the launch of his Sincerely, BNXN Tour, commencing on October 15 in Chicago and concluding on November 12 in Toronto, with stops in cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, among others.

Formerly recognized as Buju, BNXN initially gained fame as a YouTube sensation, captivating audiences with covers of popular songs that garnered millions of views. His rapid ascent in the Nigerian music scene led to collaborations with acclaimed artists such as Stefflon Don, Olamide, Fireboy DML, Wande Coal, BLK Odyssy, Burna Boy, and D Smoke. Notably, he made guest appearances on chart-topping tracks like Wizkid's "Mood," Ladipoe's "Feeling," and Pheelz's "Finesse." BNXN's journey also includes the release of his debut EP, Sorry I'm Late, in 2021, followed by Bad Since '97 in 2022, amassing a remarkable 200 million streams. His accomplishments include winning the prestigious 2022 Headie Award in the "Next Rated" category, being selected for YouTube's Black Voices Music Class of 2023, and gracing the cover of Teen Vogue.

"Sincerely, Benson" represents BNXN's earnest aspiration to secure a legacy as one of Africa's finest singer-songwriters.