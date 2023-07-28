Burna Boy Drops Highly Anticipated Single "Big 7" and Reveals Release Date for 7th Studio Album

Global superstar and GRAMMY® Award-winner Burna Boy has thrilled fans by releasing his eagerly awaited single, "Big 7." Alongside this exciting music drop, Burna Boy has officially announced the release date for his upcoming 7th studio album titled I Told Them…, which is set to hit the shelves on August 24th in the United States.

"Big 7," already gaining massive traction with over 12 million listens of an early snippet on TikTok, was produced by MDS, known for their work on tracks like "Last Last," "Cloak & Dagger," and "LOVE, DAMINI." The song comes accompanied by a music video, directed by the legendary Benny Boom, and was filmed in the vibrant backdrop of New York City.

The music video features appearances from Burna's inner crew, known as the 7G's, as well as esteemed guests like RZA from Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, actor Shameik Moore (famous for his role as Spiderman), and other notable figures.

Describing the essence of "Big 7," Burna Boy shared, "This song is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey. The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth."

Through "Big 7," Burna Boy conveys a powerful message about setting ambitious yet realistic goals, embracing personal growth, and overcoming challenges. The song celebrates the pursuit of excellence, both as an artist and an individual, while remaining grounded in the face of unrealistic expectations. It serves as an anthem, encouraging listeners to strive for greatness while appreciating the joys and triumphs along their journey.

Both "Big 7" and "Sittin’ On Top Of The World" Burna’s previous single featuring 21 Savage are part of his upcoming album which draws inspiration from the '90s hip-hop era, the unity of Wu-Tang Clan, and the creative vision of Busta Rhymes.

Earlier this month, Burna Boy made history by selling out New York City's Citi Field stadium, becoming the first African artist to achieve this milestone in the United States. The show, attended by over 40,000 fans, featured special appearances from notable figures like Busta Rhymes, SZA, NBA star Mo Bamba, NFL star Larry Ogunjobi, and British rapper Dave, who joined Burna Boy on stage for a memorable performance of their hit song "Location."

With "Big 7" now out and the album release date approaching, fans eagerly anticipate the musical journey that Burna Boy has in store for them with I Told Them…

