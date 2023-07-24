Byron Messia and Burna Boy Unite on Summer Anthem "Talibans II" Remix

Jamaican artist Byron Messia is experiencing a significant milestone in 2023, with his track "Talibans" becoming a strong contender for the summer anthem. Part of his successful "No Love" project, the song's music video has already garnered over 36 million views. Now, to elevate its status further, Messia has teamed up with Burna Boy for a new remix named "Talibans II."

The original version of "Talibans" earned acclaim from critics, with The FADER's Brandon Callender praising Messia's vocal prowess and captivating groove. Released as part of his January drop, "No Love" project, the song propelled Messia's career to new heights.

Sealing the song's fate, Messia enlisted Burna Boy for the remix, a fitting collaboration that comes amidst the "Afrobeats vs dancehall" debate among music purists. In their vibrant music video, the duo showcases their chemistry while enjoying the splendor of a Jamaican island, indulging in sports, and soaking up the sun at an exclusive resort.

Burna Boy's striking entrance in the remix sets the tone, followed by Byron's original verse. Burna's subsequent verse highlights his relationship with Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom and more, adding a fresh dimension to the track.

This remix follows Messia's recent successes with tracks like "90z" and "I Hate Byron," further solidifying his position as one of Jamaica’s new superstars.

With both artists at the top of their game, the remix promises to be a chart-topping summer hit.

You can watch the video for “Talibans II” remix below.