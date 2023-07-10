Burna Boy Makes History as First African Artist to Sell Out U.S. Stadium

Burna Boy, the Nigerian superstar, continues to make history with his performances. After headlining Madison Square Garden last year, he achieved another milestone as the first African artist to sell out a U.S. stadium. On Saturday, July 8, Burna Boy mesmerized a crowd of 41,800 at Citi Field, a capacity stadium, with an electrifying performance.

The Nigerian artist showcased songs from his acclaimed albums, including Love Damini, Twice As Tall, African Giant, and Outside. He also treated the audience to a sneak peek of his upcoming music. The excitement reached its peak when Burna Boy invited British rapper Dave to the stage for a joint performance of their collaboration, "Location." Notable celebrities like SZA and Busta Rhymes were among the attendees, adding to the star-studded ambiance.

After the show, Burna Boy took to Instagram to reflect on his journey in New York, highlighting his progression from playing smaller venues like the 1,800-capacity PlayStation Theater in 2017 and the 500-capacity Gramercy Theatre in 2018, to the iconic Apollo Theatre with a capacity of 1,538 in 2019, and eventually headlining the sold-out Madison Square Garden with nearly 20,000 attendees in 2022. His post expressed gratitude for the remarkable journey and acknowledged the divine intervention in his success.

As Burna Boy took the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers of his infectious energy. The crowd enthusiastically sang along, uniting in celebration of Burna Boy's remarkable artistry and his influence on the African music scene.







Overall, Burna Boy's performance at Citi Field showcased his immense talent, solidifying his status as a global music icon. His ability to transcend borders and captivate diverse audiences exemplifies the power and influence of African music on the international stage.



Check out OkayAfrica's inside the show piece's inside the show piece.