Cassper Nyovest Announces New Album 'Any Minute Now'
Cassper Nyovest is releasing a new album in September.
This morning, South African hip-hop superstar Cassper Nyovest shared the artwork for his upcoming album titled Any Minute Now. The project's cover is an ultrasound scan of his baby.
The rapper shared that he is about to be a father "any minute now" hence the title.
The album will be the rapper's first in two years since his 2018 effort Sweet and Short.
Any Minute Now will be Cassper Nyovest's fifth album. His catalog to date consists of Tsholofelo (2015), Refiloe (2016), Thuto (2017) and Sweet and Short (2018).
No singles have been announced for Any Minute Now, but in 2020, Nyovest released the singles "Good for That" and "Amademoni." It's not clear if they will make the album or not.
Any Minute Now will come out on the 11th of September and already has fans excited for new music from the country's biggest rapper.
Cassper Nyovest - Good For That (Official Video) www.youtube.com
Any Minute Now will be the second release from Cassper Nyovest since his affiliation (usually referred to as "a partnership") with Universal Music Group. For most of his career, the emcee wasn't affiliated with any major label but his own imprint Family Tree.
Cassper Nyovest is an innovative entrepreneur and hopefully he will set a great example for fellow musicians on how to release an album in the middle of a pandemic. One never knows.
Read all our coverage of Cassper Nyovest here.
