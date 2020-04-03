south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 03, 2020

Cassper Nyovest Releases Highly-Anticipated Single ‘Amademoni’ Featuring and Produced by Tweezy

Listen to Cassper Nyovest's new single 'Amademoni' featuring and produced by Tweezy.

After weeks of teasing "Amademoni," Cassper Nyovest has finally shared the single, which features Tweezy who's also responsible for the production.

An airy pad whizzes across a big bassline as Cassper Nyovest celebrates his happiness and clearly sounds like he's in a great mood. He raps:

"Bengi gibela i-taxi, man/ Manje, I'm international, yeah
They know my raps and all"

Tweezy delivers one of his trademark catchy hooks. After all, who can interpret a beat better than its creator?

A collaboration between Tweezy and Cassper Nyovest wasn't expected. Especially since Tweezy has for years worked closely with AKA. The two rappers have an ongoing feud that dates back several years.

"Amademoni" is Cassper Nyovest's second single of the year. He released "Good For That" in February accompanied by a music video. After a quiet 2019, it looks like the rap star is has a lot of music in store for his fans in 2020.

Stream "Amademoni" on Apple Music and/or Spotify:

Cassper Nyovest feat Tweezy - Amademoni (Lyric Video) www.youtube.com



Photography by Sabelo Mkhabela.

