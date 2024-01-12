Countdown to AFCON 2023: Most Anticipated Games, Top Contenders and Star Players

Starting Saturday, January 13, 2024, Africa's soccer big boys will battle for the $7 million prize money that comes with the AFCON trophy — a 40% increase from the previous prize. Defending champions Senegal will be aiming to take their crown back home, but getting past hungry top dogs will not be a walk in the park.

The Top Contenders

Ivory Coast

The Elephants, of Ivory Coast, are enjoying massive ground support thanks to their passionate fans who flock to stadiums in thousands, as seen in recent home matches. Apart from their unrivaled fan base, the quality within the squad is mouth-watering to the extent that some stars like Galatasaray’s Wilfried Zaha were left out by French coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who preferred other options. Seasoned defender Serge Aurier of Nottingham Forest, Al-Ahli’s Franck Kessie, Trabzonspor winger Nicholas Pepe, and Simon Adingra – of Brighton & Hove Albion will be the main men for the hosts.

Nigeria: Despite having quality players, the Super Eagles have let down the fans when it mattered most; just like in 2022, when they failed to get past the Round of 16 after winning all their group matches. Coach Jose Peseiro has not found it easy owing to several factors, like late payments, and unconvincing results, like the loss against Guinea Bissau in the qualifiers that was not taken lightly by the fans. However, their inconsistencies mean nothing if you look at the players who have been selected for the assignment. They are proven talents, starting from the Premier League trio of Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, and Frank Onyeka who have rubbed shoulders with the best in the game. Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman has been in fine form, the same as 2022/23 Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen. As Iwobi puts it, this might be the Super Eagle’s time to win their third Afcon title after the 1982, 1994, and 2013 successes.

Senegal

A lot has changed for the Teranga Lions since winning their maiden AFCON title two years ago. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, captain Kalidou Koulibaly and celebrated attacker Sadio Mane have since ditched Europe for teams in the Middle East. However, their experience will be needed by youngsters like Formose Mendy of Lorient and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

With stars like Fode Ballo-Toure, Gana Gueye, Matar Sarr and Ismaila Sarr, the chances of Senegal defending their title should not be underestimated. Most of the players have been together for some time, which is an added advantage.

Algeria

Surely, the 2019 champions can’t be overlooked. After a dismal performance in the previous campaign, the North African nation made a statement by winning five out of their six qualifying matches to finish top of their group. Coach Djamel Belmadi is hoping his arsenal, led by former Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez – who is currently with Al-Ahli, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ramy Bensebaini, Nabil Bentaleb and Ismael Bennacer will deliver.

Morocco

After getting to the semi-finals in the 2022 World Cup (the first African country to get to that stage), the North African country is still riding high in confidence. They have proven quality players like PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, former Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who recently made a move to Al-Hilal, Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat of Manchester United and Hakim Ziyech.

The Dark Horses

South Africa

Despite their inconsistencies, the squad could surprise many in this edition. Most of the playing unit is made up of Mamelodi Sundowns players who recently won the African Football League. That winning mentality can fire the team to the top, as anticipated by SAFA president Danny Jordaan.

Egypt

The Mohamed Salah-led team has an outside chance of winning the tournament. West Africa has not been a good hunting ground for the Pharaohs as opposed to the other regions.

Ghana

The Black Stars lack the needed consistency and mental strength to win crucial matches, but if that changes, they can lift the crown.

Most Anticipated Games

In Group A, the Elephants of Ivory Coast will play Nigeria at the Olympic Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 18. The winner will most probably top the pool.

On the same day, Egypt will play Ghana at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium. Both teams are in the tournament to make a statement in Group B and that will be an opportunity to weigh the players’ preparedness to go all the way.

Defending champions Senegal’s first tough hurdle will be their Group C clash on Friday, January 19 against Cameroon. The latter has not been consistent, but surely, they have a point to prove.

Group E winner might be decided between South Africa and Tunisia on Wednesday, January 24. Mali are also contenders in this pool but their struggles in important matches might let them down.

Youngsters to Watch

Nathan Douala (Cameroon)

Rigobert Song surprised many when he included the 17-year-old midfielder in his team. This is the first-ever call-up for the teenager and many will be hoping to see him in action for the Indomitable Lions.

Lamine Camara (Senegal)

At 20, the attacker is a trusted Metz player and has scored a goal plus two assists in the 17 games for the French side. He was on target for Senegal against South Sudan in the 2026 World Cup qualifier played on November 18, 2023.

Karim Konate (Ivory Coast)

He is another teenager who has been making headlines after his exploits with ASEC Mimosas. It explains why RB Salzburg signed him in June 2022. Ivory Coast fans are definitely anticipating what the 19-year-old is bringing to the table.

Missing Star Players

Ghana will have to do without bulky Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey who is recovering after undergoing a surgery on his hamstring. If there are no setbacks, he might be back on the pitch by the end of January.

The Super Eagles will have to do without Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi who had to undergo surgery on his groin. Victor Boniface also announced on Monday that he’ll not be playing for the Super Eagles during the competition due to an injury.

Ibrahima Kone twisted his ankle, suffering a double fracture in the process, while on duty for Mali against Uganda back in October 2023. Surgery meant he couldn’t recover in time to play.

Finally, Cameroon will miss the influential Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, who is out for three months after sustaining a nasty ankle injury.