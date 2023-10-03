​Davido Unveils the Cinematic Music Video for 'FEEL'

Davido, the multi-platinum global sensation, has just unveiled the official music video for his chart-topping album track, "FEEL," the second track on his record-breaking album, Timeless.

Timeless has already accumulated over 1 billion streams, solidifying Davido's status as a music powerhouse. Directed by TG Omori, this captivating visual release closely follows the success of his summer hit, "UNAVAILABLE," and its triumphant remixes, including a recent chart-topping collaboration with multi-platinum recording star Latto.

The new TG Omori-directed video for "FEEL" was launched shortly after Nigeria's Independence Day, offering a compelling narrative that follows Davido and his love interest on their challenging journey towards each other in the face of adversity.

Davido shared his thoughts on the video, expressing, "FEEL is a song that holds immense personal significance for me. My collaborator, TG Omori, and I have meticulously crafted a cinematic masterpiece with this visual, and I'm thrilled to finally share it with the world. I hope everyone embraces it."

Timeless continues to shatter records and dominate the music charts. Davido's achievements on Apple Music have set new benchmarks for African artists. Timeless proudly holds the title of being the largest African album in Apple Music's history, captivating a global audience with its record-breaking first-day streaming numbers.

Additionally, Davido accomplished an unprecedented feat with nine simultaneous African songs on Apple Music's Global Daily Top 100 chart. Timeless also soared to an impressive #2 position on Apple Music's US Albums chart, making it the highest-charting African album to date.

In 2023, this internationally acclaimed superstar is further establishing his presence in the United States, having earned over 30 international awards and nominations. This includes a coveted nomination for "Best Afrobeats" at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards. Moreover, on November 18, 2023, Davido will inaugurate the A.W.A.Y Festival in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena.

Building upon the success of his sold-out North American summer tour, Davido recently thrilled his fans with a capacity crowd at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse.

Watch the music video for "FEEL" below.