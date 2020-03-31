music news
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 31, 2020 01:17PM EST
"Mafa Mafa" cover art.

Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf Team Up for New Track 'Mafa Mafa'

Check out a new one from Davido's label DMW.

Now is a better time than ever to take in new music, and thankfully, some of our favorite artists have been delivering.

Nigerian stars Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf inked up for the new collaborative track "Mafa Mafa," under Davido's record label DMW, which launched back in 2018. The song features mostly rapping as the artists trade verses back and forth in Yoruba. "Mafa" is a Yoruba saying that loosely translates to "don't pull it."

Davido originally teased the song with a short dance video shared last week.

It's Davido's latest collaboration in a long list of them since the start of the year. Earlier this month, he featured on Angel's 'Blessings' remix, with French Montana. Before then he released the music video for '1 Mili' which featured a wedding between he and his fiancé Chioma Rowland. On Friday Davido shared that he and his son are currently self-isolating after Rowland tested positive for coronavirus.

The artist was also forced to postpone his North American tour due to the outbreak. We're glad that the artist appears to be remaining positive through it all, and is choosing to share new music with fans nonetheless.

Listen to 'Mafa Mafa' below. For more new tracks coming from Nigeria , check out or list of the Best Nigerian songs of the month.

Mafa Mafa youtu.be

youtu.be

Juls Drops New Music Video for 'Soweto Blues' Featuring Busiswa and Jaz Karis

The Ghanaian-British producer heads to South Africa for the music video for the amapiano-inspired track.

Heavyweight Ghanaian-British producer Juls shares his first offering of 2020, and it does not disappoint.

The producer enlists South African music star Busiswa and London's Jaz Karis for the jazz-inflected "Soweto Blues," which also boasts elements of South Africa's dominant electronic sound, Amapiano. The slow-burner features airy vocals from Karis who features prominently on the 3-minute track, while Busiswa delivers a standout bridge in her signature high-energy tone.

"The song dubbed "Soweto Blues" is a song depicting the love, sadness and fun times that Soweto tends to offer its people," read the song's YouTube description. The video premiered earlier today on The Fader. "The energy is amazing, the people are lovely and I've found a second home — especially the vibrancy of Soweto," the producer told The Fader about his trip to Soweto for the making of the video "Jaz Karis is singing a love song, which is symbolic of my new love of Soweto and I'm honoured to have worked with Busiswa whom I have been a fan of for a long time."

Fittingly, the music video sees Juls traveling through the township, taking in its sights and energy. The video, directed by Nigel Stöckl, features striking shots of the popular area and its skilled pantsula dancers.

Still from YouTube.

Watch the Thrilling Music Video for Niniola's 'Fantasy,' Featuring Femi Kuti

We've had this banger on repeat while social distancing.

Niniola has released the music video for her infectious single "Fantasy," featuring Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti.

The track, produced by Kel-P, is a sultry banger, featuring mellifluous vocals from Niniola, and groovy saxophone riffs and horn arrangements from Kuti. It's one of the best collaborations we've heard so far this year (and we've had it on repeat as we quarantine).

The music video, directed by Sesan, takes place at New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Nigeria and features colorful scenes and energetic dancers, wearing looks inspired by the late Fela Kuti's all-female dance crew, the Kalakuta Queens.

"I used to watch videos of Fela Kuti and Femi Kuti, and I loved the music but I also loved the way the dancers moved their waist and hips," says Niniola. "I always wanted to do that. It was a childhood dream to record with the legend Femi Kuti. It's one thing to have that dream, another for it to come to pass and you actually love the record. The vibe was surreal—we were shooting in The Shrine, the home of Afrobeat!"

The collaboration was originally released in February, and is the singer's latest offering since she released the high-energy "Omo Rapala" in January. The artist is on track to release her sophomore album later this year.

Check out the vibrant music video for "Fantasy" below.

Audio
Youtube

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month

Featuring Harmonize, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Vinka and more.

East African artists have been keeping our spirits up with upbeat and catchy releases this month. Here are our picks for the best East African songs of the month.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Audio
Youtube

The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month​

Featuring Niniola x Femi Kuti, Burna Boy, Oxlade, Naira Marley, Davido, Mr Eazi, Joeboy and more.

Here are the best tracks that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in March.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


