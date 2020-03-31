Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf Team Up for New Track 'Mafa Mafa'
Check out a new one from Davido's label DMW.
Now is a better time than ever to take in new music, and thankfully, some of our favorite artists have been delivering.
Nigerian stars Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf inked up for the new collaborative track "Mafa Mafa," under Davido's record label DMW, which launched back in 2018. The song features mostly rapping as the artists trade verses back and forth in Yoruba. "Mafa" is a Yoruba saying that loosely translates to "don't pull it."
Davido originally teased the song with a short dance video shared last week.
It's Davido's latest collaboration in a long list of them since the start of the year. Earlier this month, he featured on Angel's 'Blessings' remix, with French Montana. Before then he released the music video for '1 Mili' which featured a wedding between he and his fiancé Chioma Rowland. On Friday Davido shared that he and his son are currently self-isolating after Rowland tested positive for coronavirus.
The artist was also forced to postpone his North American tour due to the outbreak. We're glad that the artist appears to be remaining positive through it all, and is choosing to share new music with fans nonetheless.
Listen to 'Mafa Mafa' below. For more new tracks coming from Nigeria , check out or list of the Best Nigerian songs of the month.
Mafa Mafa youtu.be