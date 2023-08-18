Davido Releases "Unavailable" Remix Featuring Latto

Davido's chart-topping album Timeless continues to make waves in the music industry, with its lead single "Unavailable" emerging as a commercial powerhouse since the album's debut. The captivating track has not only enraptured loyal fans, but also fellow artists, professional athletes, and even prominent celebrities, who have enthusiastically embraced the challenges inspired by its infectious rhythm.

Building on the international triumph of the original single, Davido has elevated the stakes by enlisting the talents of rising American rapper Latto for the official remix. This strategic move aims to amplify the track's success on American soil, leveraging Latto's meteoric rise within the US mainstream music scene. Latto's ascent as one of the hottest female rappers in the industry adds an enticing layer to the collaboration.

In this revamped version of "Unavailable," Davido maintains his enigmatic aura of unavailability, while Latto injects the track with her signature style and a fiery verse. "Unavailable, unapproachable, out of reach / I got ninety-nine problems and it’s never me," Latto's lyrical prowess shines as she delivers a scorching rap.

The excitement surrounding the project has been evident from its initial announcement, escalating to a fever pitch with the release of the highly-anticipated remix. The fusion of Davido's international influence and Latto's burgeoning star power promises to deliver an electrifying musical experience for fans worldwide.

As "Unavailable" continues to dominate the charts and capture the hearts of music enthusiasts across the globe, this strategic remix collaboration is poised to cement Davido's position as a global music icon and propel Latto even further into the limelight.