south african hip-hop
popular
Sabelo Mkhabela
May. 06, 2020 06:10AM EST

DJ Double D Enlists Zoocci Coke Dope, Benny Afroe & Manu WorldStar for New Single ‘Grocery Store’

Listen to DJ Double D's new single 'Grocery Store' featuring Zoocci Coke Dope, Benny Afroe & Manu WorldStar.

South African hip-hop DJ, producer and sound engineer DJ Double D's new song features some of South Africa's young talent— Zoocci Coke Dope, Benny Afroe & Manu WorldStar.

A rubbery bassline, normally heard on R&B and West Coast G funk, is anchored by 808s alongside a cushion of pads. "Grocery Store" contains a combination of raps and melodies.

Describing how the song came together, DJ D Double D explains:

"I first heard the hook of this song and beat in studio months back with Zoocci Coke Dope. I was then approached by Raphael Benza of Vth Season who was A&R on this song with Benny Afroe's verse on it as we had been speaking about doing a collaboration for a while. I immediately knew that I needed to be involved in this single and complete the song to give the fans this phenomenal single."

DJ D Double D adds: "I then approached Manu WorldStar to lace the final verse on the single as we had also been speaking of working on a song together for some time and he completely bodied it. 'Grocery Store' was then born."

Stream "Grocery Store" by DJ Double D featuring Zoocci Coke Dope, Benny Afroe & Manu WorldStar on Apple Music and Spotify.




DJ D Double D - Grocery Store (Official Audio) ft Zoocci Coke Dope, Benny Afroe & Manu WorldStar youtu.be


south africa hip-hop music south african music zoocci coke dope benny afroe manu worldstar dj double d south african hip-hop
Interview
Image courtesy of Higo.

5 Nigerians Pushing the Boundaries of Lagos Music Behind the Scenes

We talk to five producers, managers and DJs at the forefront of Lagos' youth & music culture. GMK, DJ Femo, Aye!, Mayowa Balogun, and Higo share stories about their earliest musical memories and how they're redefining the scene for a new generation.

West Africa's music scene has been growing steadily for the last few years. Afrobeats, led by stars like Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, and Sarkodie, has become one of its biggest exports. The younger generation are embracing this spotlight and global appeal, expanding their audience beyond the continent by fusing local influences into alternative sounds. Artists like Santi, Odunsi, Tems, Lady Donli, Prettyboy D-O, DRB, Tonero, have proven that this new wave of music stars are ready to live up to their predecessors.

Beyond the familiar names of the Alté scene, an ecosystem of music creatives such as producers, audio engineers, DJs, A&Rs, and artist managers have risen to the occasion and are supplementing the next generation of popular West African music.

We caught up with GMK, DJ Femo, Aye!, Mayowa Balogun, and Higo to discuss their relationships with music, pivotal points in their careers, and in the zeitgeist of alternative music.

Keep reading... Show less

