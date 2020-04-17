DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small Release New Album ‘Once Upon a Time in Lockdown’
Stream Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa's new album 'Once Upon a Time in Lockdown.'
Once Upon a Time in Lockdown is the latest offering from DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, the South African dance music duo known as Scorpion Kings. The 15-track album, which was released today, consists of songs different artists most of them up-and-coming and from South Africa.
Maphroisa's frequent collaborators and some recognized names in the amapiano scene such as Busiswa, Shasha, Mark Khoza, Kamo, Buckz and Howard are joined by the likes of Shiba, Adrinne Foo (Swaziland), Les-Ego and many others.
The sound on Once Upon a Time in Lockdown is amapiano just like with the duo's previous projects.
DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small clearly don't sleep. The two producers and deejays have built an impressive catalog in just a year. They kicked off their stint with the monumental Scorpion Kings which they released last year. Piano Hub and The Return of Scorpion Kings followed in the same year, and they kicked off 2020 with Scorpion Kings Live. The latter was released to promote their show of the same name which ended up getting cancelled due to the national lockdown put in place by the SA government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Kabza De Small is one of the many artists that Maphorisa has taken under his wing through his BlaqBoy Music imprint. The label constantly releases albums, EPs and singles almost every week, such that it's impossible to keep up.
Stream Once Upon a Time in Lockdown on Apple Music and Spotify.
- Here Are The 10 Most Streamed South African Songs and Artists on ... ›
- Here's What You Missed at OkayAfrica's 'Mzansi Heat & Naija Beats ... ›
- Listen to 'Clan Beats,' an EP Produced by DJ Maphorisa Featuring ... ›
- Listen to DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's Collaborative Single ... ›
- The Top Amapiano Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›
- Listen to Kabza De Small's New EP 'Pretty Girls Love Amapiano ... ›
- 'Phoyisa'—DJ Maphorisa & Kabza de Small's Latest Single—Was ... ›
- Kabza De Small is 2019's Most Streamed South African Artist on ... ›