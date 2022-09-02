The 5 Best East African Songs of the Month (August)
Featuring Nandy x Oxlade, Karun. DJ Xpect, Harmonize, Marioo x Platform and more.
These are the top tracks out of East Africa in the month of August in no particular.
Check out more of our Best Songs of the Month lists from Nigeria, Ghana, South African and East Africa. You can also follow our weeklySongs You Need to Hear roundup for the best new music.
Nandy X Oxlade 'Napona'
Tanzania’s bongo flava princess Nandy teamed up with one of Nigeria’s fastest rising stars and “KU LO SA” hitmaker Oxlade this month for an afrobeats-inspired single titled “Napona.” Nandy tries out a more pop-R&B sound with this track which talks about how her partner’s love literally “heals” her. Oxlade’s vocals compliment her delivery beautifully in this show-stopping East to West collaboration.
Karun 'Pen & Paper'
Kenyan R&B songstress Karun returned this month with the lovely new single titled “Pen and Paper,” where in her usual style expresses her feelings about her lover. The simple production gives room for her trademark vocals to shine on this laidback track.
Abigail Chams & Harmonize 'Closer'
Sony Music East Africa artist Abigail Chams released a new single “Closer” featuring Bongo superstar Harmonize. “Closer” is a bongo-R&B single released under Sony Music and positions Abigail Chams as one of the exciting new acts to watch from Tanzania this year.
DJ Xpect 'Nomaid Soul Therapy'
New York-based Kenyan artist DJ Xpect released his debut house music EP, Nomadic Soul Therapy, this month, a melodic masterpiece pushing boundaries in a sound he claims is his unique art form and calls 'AfroElectronica.' The EP travels between Xpect's past African roots, linking different continents in a quest for healing and awakening tied to his social justice crusades. With Nomadic Soul Therapy, Xpect hopes that the sound will not only serve as a calming and healing escape to a far away place, but also a unifier in love and purpose.
Platform Tz X Marioo 'Fall'
Popular Tanzanian acts Platform and Marioo linked up in the month of August to drop “Fall” a romantic bongo flava single. The melodies and vocal delivery from the two artists make this track perfect for your evening playlist.
