Nobantu Shabangu
Aug. 12, 2020 11:23AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Elaine, pictured above in the music video for "You're the One" music video.

Elaine is the Most Streamed South African Woman Artist

Elaine secures the number-one position on all three of Apple Music's 'Top Mzansi Females' charts.

Elaine continues to go from strength to strength and with good reason. The artist recently secured the top streaming positions on Apple Music's "Top Mzansi Female Artists of 2020", "Top Mzansi Female Albums of 2020" and "Top Mzansi Female Singles of 2020" charts. Moreover, several tracks featured on her debut EP Elements snatched seven spots on the "Top Mzansi Female Singles of 2020" chart. The stellar achievement comes shortly after having been announced as one of Apple Music's "Visionary Women" Campaign at just 21-years-old.

Listen to 15 Playlists by South African Artists and Personalities for Apple Music's 'Visonary Women' Campaign

The sensational trap-soul songstress shot to fame with "You are the One" which brought the heat on Apple Music charts in 2019. The single went viral and saw a piano cover by soulful artist Loyiso Gijana. The evocative "You are the one" music video dropped in April of this year with crisp visuals celebrating Black girls and a twist on 90s' aesthetics. The highly-anticipated song carried visuals that captured the intimacy between Elaine and her lover.

"My EP, Elements, means so much to me," Elaine explains in an interview. She goes on to add that, "I gave it all my love and passion, and to receive it tenfold from those who love and appreciate me and my music, is the greatest gift I could ever ask for. I am grateful, humbled and excited for the future. Thank you to every shining star that has been streaming my project, and thank you Apple Music for your love and constant support!"

At the beginning of lockdown, Elaine shared her 'At Home With' playlist for fans to cope with the blues of being cooped up indoors. Her curation is filled with mood-shifting music that'll have you feeling that everything will work out just fine.

Stream Elements on Apple Music:

Stream Elements on Spotify.


Top Mzansi (South African) Female Artists of 2020:

1. Elaine

2. Sha Sha

3. Lebo Sekgobela

4. Amanda Black

5. Ami Faku

6. Zonke Dikana

7. Bucy Radebe

8. Demi Lee Moore

9. Ntokozo Mbambo

10. Simmy


Top Mzansi (South African) Female Albums of 2020:

1. Elements by Elaine

2. Blossom EP by Sha Sha

3. Imali by Ami Faku

4. Power by Amanda Black

5. Spiritual Encounter by Busy Radebe

6. Country by Demi Lee Moore

7. Restored (Live) by Lebo Sekgobela

8. Tugela Fairy by Simmy

9. L.O.V.E. by Zonke Dikana

10. Hymns & Worship (Live) by Lebo Sekgobela


Top Mzansi (South African) Female Singles of 2020:

1. "You're The One" by Elaine

2. "Risky" by Elaine

3. "Tender Love (feat. DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small)" by Sha Sha

4. "Umlilo (feat. Mvzzle & Rethabile)" by DJ Zinhle

5. "Changes" by Elaine

6. "I/You" by Elaine

7. "When We're Alone" by Elaine

8. "Say It" by Elaine

9. "I Just Wanna Know" by Elaine

10. "Uzugcin'impilo Yam'" by Bucy Radebe

Keep reading... Show less

