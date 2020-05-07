south african hip-hop
Popular
Sabelo Mkhabela
May. 07, 2020 08:09AM EST

Focalistic Shares Visuals for ‘Christian Dior’ and ‘Full Sette’

Watch Focalistic's music videos for 'Christian Dior' and 'Full Sette.'

It's getting hard to keep up with Focalistic's output. The rapper from Pretoria is one of the most prolific artists in South Africa right now. Right after releasing two EPs—Quarantined Tarantino and Blecke—in three weeks, he just shared two new music videos for the songs "Christain Dior" and "Full Sette." In both music videos, true to lockdown regulations, Focalistic is on his own at home. He's outdoors on the video for "Christian Dior" and in studio on "Full Sette."

Both "Christian Dior" and "Full Sette" are part of the Quarantined Tarantino, which the Pretoria-based artist released in April. The 10-track project is a mash-up of Focalistic's influences which range from Bacardi house to amapiano, kwaito and of course hip-hop which is his main base.

Focalistic is one of the most promising hip-hop artists in South Africa. His music references a lot of South African genres while tapping into current international trends. His proximity to the amapiano subgenre and subculture means he has a share in one of the fastest growing movements in South African music, and he also gets a lot love from the hip-hop community.

Watch the music videos for "Christian Dior" and "Full Sette":

FOCALISTIC - CHRISTIAN DIOR (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com


FOCALISTIC - FULL SETTE (Official Music Video) youtu.be



From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa hip-hop south african music focalistic south african hip-hop
Audio
Photo by Roderick Ejuetami.

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring DRB Lasgidi, Stonebwoy, Andy S, Tekno, Gorillaz x Tony Allen x Skepta, and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Edikanfo, a Brian Eno-Produced 1981 Ghanaian Classic Gets Reissued

Premiere: Hear the captivating blend of highlife and afro-funk from Glitterbeat Records' reissue of Edikanfo's The Pace Setters.