Gabon Holds Historic Election Today, Its First Since 2023 Coup

Interim president Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema faces seven challengers as the oil-rich nation votes following the 2023 coup.

Men and women on a queue to vote.

Voters queue to cast their ballots at the Lycee Leon Mba polling station in Libreville on April 12, 2025, during Gabon's presidential election.

Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP via Getty Images

Nineteen months after a group of senior officers ousted a political dynasty that had been in power for over 50 years,Gabon is hosting its first presidential election today, April 12. Over 900,000 registered voters are expected to participate in this election. Polling stations opened at 7am WAT and will close at 6pm WAT, with the result due tomorrow, Sunday, April 13.


Leading the polls is interim president Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who led the coup d'état in August 2023. His troops seized power an hour after former President Ali Bongo Ondimba was announced as the presidential election winner, marking his third term in office after 14 years. The election results were annulled following the coup, and a new military regimewas established. The authorities announced the dissolution of the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, and the Gabonese Elections Centre.

This election would formalize a break from a political regime that inspired discontent among citizens. Despite being oil-rich and abundant in biodiversity and other natural resources, Gabon's 2.4 million people lived below the poverty line of $5.50 per day – a stark contrast to the country's natural wealth.

A Commonwealth Observer Group with expertise in electoral management, law, human rights, and mediaarrived in Libreville last Saturday to assess the election's credibility, transparency, and inclusivity. Gabon's election sends a message to junta regimes in the region like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, who will be following the elections as well.

Nguema's transitional leadership

Nguema's approach differs from other military administrations that have emerged across the continent in recent years. He hasn't cracked down on the press or shown hostility towards democracy. As interim president,he abolished dynastic rule, enforcing term limits and banning family members of a sitting president from running for office - a pattern with the previous administration.

Nguema has endeared himself to the Gabonese citizenry byrenouncing his presidential salary and implementing austerity measures, including reductions in lawmakers' allowances, elimination of political funds, and cutbacks in session allowances. His administration has also launched multiple infrastructure projects andmaintained diplomatic relations with France – a notable departure from the anti-Western stance adopted byother Francophone countries under military rule.

Despite these popular reforms, critics view his concentration of power as typical of coup leaders seeking to legitimize their authority. "Should Oligui win the election, Gabon's 'transition' should not be interpreted as a successful return to civilian rule, but yet another case of soldiers legitimizing their seizure of power," ananalysis notes

.

Presidential candidates

A general view of ballot papers of the eight presidential candidates in Gabon's 2025 election.

A general view of ballot papers of the eight candidates at the Lycee Leon Mba polling station in Libreville on April 12, 2025.

Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP via Getty Images

Nguema faces seven challengers in today's election, each offering distinct visions for Gabon's future:

Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze

Nguema's strongest opponent, Bilie-By-Nze, has conducted a grassroots campaign with door-to-door outreach. Despite serving as prime minister under the Bongo administration, he has publicly criticized his former government. He describes himself as "the only alternative left to the people of Gabon in the face of the military."

Zenaba Ginga Chaning

The only woman in the race, 36-year-old Zenaba Ginga Chaning, is a serial entrepreneur who invests in real estate, events, and beauty. Changing is running on a mandate to improve Gabon's entrepreneurial spirit and redefine the country's industrial sector.

Axel Stophène Ibinga Ibinga

This 44-year-old entrepreneur has insisted that Gabon has remained stagnant since the coup, with no landmark change. His policies focus on job creation, economic development, and, like Chaning, improving the country's entrepreneurial drive.

Stéphane Iloko Boussengui

At 63, the former spokesperson for the previous administration is running on a platform to revoke the constitution installed by the transitional government. He has maintained complete independence despite speculation about continued ties to the Bongo regime.

Thierry Yvon Michel Ngoma

Former presidential candidate at the canceled 2023 elections, Thierry Yvon Michel Ngoma, is campaigning on the promise of providing basic healthcare and withdrawing Gabon from the CFA franc monetary system.

Alain Simplice Boungoueres

A former member of Ali Bongo Ondimba's party and civil servant, Boungoueres's campaign centers on his proposal for a Sovereign National Pardon Fund endowed with 40 billion CFA francs.

Joseph Lapensee Essingone

Although he is the least known of the eight candidates, Joseph Lapensee Essingone uses that as his competitive advantage, positioning himself as a fresh alternative to well-known political figures. Essingone's primary mandate is the promise of change and unity.

