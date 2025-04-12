Gabon Holds Historic Election Today, Its First Since 2023 Coup

Nineteen months after a group of senior officers ousted a political dynasty that had been in power for over 50 years, Gabon is hosting its first presidential election today, April 12. Over 900,000 registered voters are expected to participate in this election. Polling stations opened at 7am WAT and will close at 6pm WAT, with the result due tomorrow, Sunday, April 13.





Leading the polls is interim president Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who led the coup d'état in August 2023. His troops seized power an hour after former President Ali Bongo Ondimba was announced as the presidential election winner, marking his third term in office after 14 years. The election results were annulled following the coup, and a new military regime was established . The authorities announced the dissolution of the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, and the Gabonese Elections Centre.

This election would formalize a break from a political regime that inspired discontent among citizens. Despite being oil-rich and abundant in biodiversity and other natural resources, Gabon's 2.4 million people lived below the poverty line of $5.50 per day – a stark contrast to the country's natural wealth.

A Commonwealth Observer Group with expertise in electoral management, law, human rights, and media arrived in Libreville last Saturday to assess the election's credibility, transparency, and inclusivity. Gabon's election sends a message to junta regimes in the region like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, who will be following the elections as well.

Nguema's transitional leadership

Nguema's approach differs from other military administrations that have emerged across the continent in recent years. He hasn't cracked down on the press or shown hostility towards democracy. As interim president, he abolished dynastic rule , enforcing term limits and banning family members of a sitting president from running for office - a pattern with the previous administration.

Nguema has endeared himself to the Gabonese citizenry by renouncing his presidential salary and implementing austerity measures, including reductions in lawmakers' allowances, elimination of political funds, and cutbacks in session allowances. His administration has also launched multiple infrastructure projects and maintained diplomatic relations with France – a notable departure from the anti-Western stance adopted by other Francophone countries under military rule.

Despite these popular reforms, critics view his concentration of power as typical of coup leaders seeking to legitimize their authority. "Should Oligui win the election, Gabon's 'transition' should not be interpreted as a successful return to civilian rule, but yet another case of soldiers legitimizing their seizure of power," an analysis notes

.